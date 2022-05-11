Illinois man pleads not guilty to homicide that occurred during robbery of alleged drug dealer in Racine

RACINE — One of two brothers charged with a homicide that occurred during an alleged robbery of a Racine drug dealer was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday for arraignment.

Jonathan Martinez, 25, of Gurnee, Illinois, pleaded not guilty to first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, in the Oct. 4, 2021 shooting death of James Hamilton, 31.

Christopher Martinez, 23, of Waukegan, Illinois, who also faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, has not yet been extradited from Lake County, Illinois.

A third brother, Moises Gonzalez, 28, is charged with attempted armed robbery, as party to a crime, and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute as a second and subsequent offense.

Gonzalez did not participate in the robbery itself but allegedly knew about it ahead of time. He was not charged with the homicide.

Martinez is being held at the Racine County Jail where bail was set at $1 million cash.

Case history

The Racine Police Department was dispatched to the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue on the report of suspicious circumstances after a male called to report a possible home invasion at Hamilton’s home on Oct. 4, 2021.

Inside the residence, officers said they found Hamilton dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the criminal complaint, there were multiple weapons inside the residence, including a Smith & Wesson .357 revolver with three rounds fired and blood on the handgrip. Additionally, there was an AR-15-style rifle, 9mm casings near the victim, a .22 caliber casing in the living room, and bullet holes in the doors and furniture.

Evidence at the scene led investigators to theorize the victim and suspects exchanged gunfire.

Officers located $125,041 in cash during the investigation, with approximately $107,530 of the cash found in a Louis Vuitton bag.

More than $6,400 in blood-soaked bills was found on the floor and approximately 7.5 pounds of drugs — marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, heroin and LSD — were also found.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video from the neighborhood placed a red pickup truck driven by Jonathan Martinez in the neighborhood the evening of the homicide.

Further, cellphone traces place Christopher and Jonathan Martinez’s cellphones in the immediate area the night of the homicide.

Warning

According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez reportedly warned Hamilton earlier in the day about a potential home invasion/robbery.

Gonzalez told Hamilton, “to be alert and watch out for himself, and arm himself, because he (Gonzalez) had a bad feeling,” according to investigators.

The defendant may have had more than a bad feeling. According to the criminal complaint, Gonzalez knew his younger brothers intended to rob Hamilton.

Shootout

Gonzalez reportedly told investigators he sold marijuana on the side to help make ends meet and to support his family.

It was through this side gig that he said he knew Hamilton. Later, he introduced Hamilton and his younger brother Christopher Martinez.

Gonzalez reportedly told investigators that Christopher Martinez was aware of the large amounts of cash that Hamilton had and had purportedly spoken repeatedly about the possibility of robbing him.

On the day of the homicide, Gonzalez allegedly picked up Hamilton’s roommate so he would be out of the house for the day. It was at that time that he warned Hamilton.

Allegedly, Gonzalez received a text message from Christopher Martinez stating the robbery had gone bad and he had shot Hamilton. Christopher Martinez also allegedly said he was going to go back for the money but Gonzalez texted him “that it would be stupid to go back” and instead he should “get out of there,” according to the criminal complaint.

Gonzalez said Hamilton was alive after the shooting and made a call to his roommate, who was still with Gonzalez, telling him that either he had been shot or that his dog had been shot.

Later, Christopher Martinez allegedly blamed Gonzalez for what transpired at Hamilton’s house because when they entered, he was armed and on the lookout.

According to Gonzalez, Christopher Martinez said Hamilton shot first and he allegedly returned fire, killing him.

Gonzalez described Christopher Martinez as “wild and crazy,” according to the criminal complaint. Gonzalez also said his brother had “badgered” him about assisting in the robbery and had further offered $10,000 cash for the assistance. Gonzalez allegedly told investigators “he didn’t want to upset Christopher because he was scared for his safety and the safety of his family.”

