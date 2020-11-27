Illinois man found dead in Racine County three days after being reported missing

MOUNT PLEASANT — Randal Moraga, a man from Lake County, Ill., who has been missing since Nov. 24, was found dead in Racine County Friday. He was 41.

Not many details were immediately available Friday. In an email sent at 2:52 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Shawn Leonard of the Mount Pleasant Police Department confirmed that Moraga "was found a short time ago."

His vehicle, a maroon Chevy Silverado, was found in Mount Pleasant Thursday after crashing on Renaissance Boulevard. According to Sgt. Leonard, Moraga appeared to have left the crash on foot.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Lake County Sheriff's Department at 847-337-4000 or the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454.