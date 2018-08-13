MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois man is facing his sixth OWI charge after an arrest early Sunday morning on Interstate 94.
At 3:18 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to northbound Interstate 94 near Braun Road for a reckless driver call.
The Racine County Communications Center received two calls from citizens who said a suspect vehicle was not staying in its lane and nearly struck the median wall, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office release. A deputy also saw the vehicle deviating from its lane of traffic and failing to signal.
The operator and lone occupant of the vehicle was identified as Fredrick Konditi, 42, of Grayslake, Ill. Konditi denied consuming alcohol, but deputies could allegedly smell the odor of intoxicants coming from him. He also believed he was in Illinois at the time of his stop, deputies reported.
After failing standardized field sobriety tests, Konditi was placed under arrest for her sixth OWI offense.
A legal blood draw was done at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine. As of Monday morning, Konditi’s blood alcohol content was not known. He was arrested and brought to the Racine County Jail on the pending OWI charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
His or her? Does the RJT have an editor?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.