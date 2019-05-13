KENOSHA COUNTY — An Illinois man is facing multiple charges, including an OWI, after reportedly striking two vehicles while traveling the wrong way on Highway 50 in Kenosha.
At 11:19 a.m. Sunday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Village of Bristol Fire and Rescue and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two-vehicle rollover crash in the 19600 block of Highway 50, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.
The investigation indicated that a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was reported to be driving recklessly while traveling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 50 before the crash, the release said.
Investigation determined that the Cruze was traveling east in the westbound traffic lanes of Highway 50 when it struck a 2017 Ford F150 in the 20000 block of Highway 50. The two adult F150 occupants were not injured during the crash.
The Cruze did not stop after the first crash. In the 19600 block of Highway 50, the Cruze struck a 2008 Chevrolet Traverse that had just turned left from the median to travel west on Highway 50, rolling the vehicle onto its side. The Traverse's four occupants — two adults and two children — reported no injuries.
The driver of the Cruze, Charles D. Brewer, 25, of Island Lake, Ill., had minor injuries and displayed evidence of intoxication. He was later arrested and taken to the Kenosha County Jail. Charges of operating while intoxicated, second offense, hit-and-run, reckless driving by endangering safety and driving the wrong way on a divided highway have been referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office.
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to always drive safe and to report any suspicious erratic driving they observe.
Today's mugshots: May 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Isaac T. Cotton IV
Isaac T. Cotton IV, 3600 block of Spring St., Racine, possession of THC.
Ciera T. Farr
Ciera T. Farr, 2500 block of 19th St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five and 15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, felony bail jumping.
Julian Fonseca
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Julian Fonseca, 1400 block of Carlisle Ave., Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
Keyontae L. Howard
Keyontae L. Howard, 2100 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, possession of THC, resisting an officer.
Louis Edward Johnson Jr.
Louis Edward Johnson Jr., 3500 block of Monarch Drive, Racine, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Thomas J. Nelson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas J. Nelson, 200 block of E. 4 Mile Road, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
David J. Ozier
David J. Ozier, 2500 block of 19th St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between five to 15 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Kendrick J. Jackson
Kendrick J. Jackson, 2100 block of Taylor Ave., Racine, alter identity marks, disorderly conduct.
Sabrina McCullough
Sabrina McCullough, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, possession of THC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.