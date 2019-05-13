Try 3 months for $3
Kenosha County Sheriff's Department News
KENOSHA COUNTY — An Illinois man is facing multiple charges, including an OWI, after reportedly striking two vehicles while traveling the wrong way on Highway 50 in Kenosha. 

At 11:19 a.m. Sunday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Village of Bristol Fire and Rescue and the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two-vehicle rollover crash in the 19600 block of Highway 50, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

The investigation indicated that a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was reported to be driving recklessly while traveling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 50 before the crash, the release said.

Investigation determined that the Cruze was traveling east in the westbound traffic lanes of Highway 50 when it struck a 2017 Ford F150 in the 20000 block of Highway 50. The two adult F150 occupants were not injured during the crash.

The Cruze did not stop after the first crash. In the 19600 block of Highway 50, the Cruze struck a 2008 Chevrolet Traverse that had just turned left from the median to travel west on Highway 50, rolling the vehicle onto its side. The Traverse's four occupants — two adults and two children — reported no injuries.

The driver of the Cruze, Charles D. Brewer, 25, of Island Lake, Ill., had minor injuries and displayed evidence of intoxication. He was later arrested and taken to the Kenosha County Jail. Charges of operating while intoxicated, second offense, hit-and-run, reckless driving by endangering safety and driving the wrong way on a divided highway have been referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reminds drivers to always drive safe and to report any suspicious erratic driving they observe.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

