KENOSHA COUNTY — An Illinois man is facing multiple charges, including  operating while intoxicated, after reportedly striking two vehicles while traveling the wrong way Sunday morning on Highway 50 in Bristol. 

At 11:19 a.m. Sunday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Bristol Fire and Rescue and Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a two-vehicle rollover crash in the 19600 block of Highway 50, just east of Highway 45.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, an investigation indicated that a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was reportedly driving recklessly while traveling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 50. The vehicle reportedly struck a 2017 Ford F150 pickup in the 20000 block of Highway 50, just west of the Highway 45 intersection. The two adult occupants of the pickup were not injured in that crash.

Sheriff's officials said the Cruze did not stop, and in the 19600 block of Highway 50 it struck a 2008 Chevrolet Traverse that had just turned left from the median to travel west on Highway 50. The Traverse rolled onto its side, but its four occupants — two adults and two children — reported no injuries.

Deputies reported that the driver of the Cruze, Charles D. Brewer, 25, of Island Lake, Ill., had minor injuries and displayed evidence of intoxication. He was later arrested and taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

Charges of operating while intoxicated-second offense, hit-and-run, reckless driving by endangering safety and driving the wrong way on a divided highway have been referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office.

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

