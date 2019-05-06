Try 3 months for $3

MOUNT PLEASANT — A woman’s ankle was fractured after an intoxicated Illinois man ran a red light and crashed into her van, Mount Pleasant Police say.

Najid TD Jantuah, 28, of Homewood, Illinois, is charged with one felony count of intoxicated use of a vehicle causing great bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint:

Jantuah ran a red light at 11:17 p.m. at the intersection of highways 20 and V. A van with was going through the intersection and T-boned Jantuah’s car as he ran the red light.

The woman driving the van exited the vehicle and collapsed to the ground. When police arrived, she said she had pain in her right leg and could not stand up. The woman’s ankle reportedly was fractured and required surgery.

Jantuah failed three field sobriety tests and was arrested. He resisted officers as they tried to put him in the back of a squad car and only got in once an officer threatened to use his stun gun.

Officers took Jantuah to Ascension All Saints Hospital for a blood draw. He resisted the blood draw and officers reported they had to use a stun gun on him to get him to comply.

Jantuah remained in Racine County Jail as of Monday afternoon, records show. He made an initial court appearance Monday afternoon, during which a $2,500 cash bond was set. His next appearance is 8:30 a.m. May 15.

