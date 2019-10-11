{{featured_button_text}}
Man charged after Burlington-area drug bust turns up cocaine, pot, illegal guns

Racine County Sheriff's deputies say they found these items when searching the Town of Burlington residence of Edward J. Kirk, 47, of Richmond, Ill. Kirk faces numerous felony and misdemeanor charges.

 Racine County Sheriff's Office photo

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — A Racine County Metro Drug Unit bust turned up almost 30 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of marijuana, guns, ammunition and Vicodin tablets, among other drug paraphernalia Thursday morning, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office press release.

At 10:37 a.m. Thursday, deputies executed a search in the 8700 block of Morel Drive in the Bohners Lake area after an ongoing drug investigation led authorities to Edward J. Kirk, 47, of Richmond, Illinois, according to a criminal complaint.

Inside the residence, deputies found the drugs — 28.8 grams of cocaine, 7.8 grams of marijuana, two Vicodin pills and one lorazepam pill — two handguns, a cocaine cutting agent, plastic sandwich bags, a scale, marijuana pipe and grinder, according to the complaint. Vicodin is a pain medication; lorazepam is an anxiety medication.

Two people inside the residence told investigators Kirk had lived there for about a month, the complaint says. All the drugs were found in Kirk’s bedroom, and the two other people denied knowledge of any drug sales, according to the complaint.

Kirk was charged Friday with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine 15-40 grams, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of bail jumping.

Judge Alice Rudebusch gave Kirk a $25,000 cash bond during his initial court appearance Friday, records show. His next scheduled court appearance is 9 a.m. Oct. 16. He remained in custody at the Racine County Jail Friday afternoon, records show.

Kirk has various convictions in Racine and Kenosha counties and northern Illinois dating back to 1991, according to the criminal complaint.

