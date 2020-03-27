Illinois man arrested in Kenosha County for allegedly selling heroin containing fentanyl

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 50-year-old Illinois resident was reportedly arrested Thursday after the Kenosha Drug Operation Group set up a "buy/bust" with him on the 10500 block of 120th Avenue in Pleasant Prairie.

The man, Morris H. Parham, of Wadsworth, Ill., was arrested when he arrived at a location on 120th Avenue during the buy/bust. It was part of an ongoing drug investigation in Kenosha County, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department reported Friday morning.

Three grams of heroin that tested positive for containing fentanyl were found in Parham's possession, the Sheriff's Department reported. Prior controlled buys with Parham led to 10 grams of heroin with fentanyl and 2 grams of crack cocaine being recovered, according to law enforcement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bust was conducted in conjunction with the Kenosha Police Department's gang unit and members of the Lake County, Illinois Drug Unit.

Parham now faces three felony counts of manufacturing/delivering heroin and two felony counts of manufacturing/delivering cocaine in the Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Court records show that Parham also went by the names Vincent Price and Jimmy Cole.