Illinois man allegedly tried to get Oxycodone in Burlington using Tennessee doctor's hacked account

BURLINGTON — An Illinois man allegedly tried to buy multiple prescriptions of Oxycodone under fake names, including the names of two celebrities, in western Racine County.

Jamarcus M. Walker, 25, from Carol Stream, Illinois, was charged with a felony count of attempt to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and a misdemeanor count of attempt possession of narcotic drugs.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to a Walgreens at 680 Milwaukee Ave. for a fraudulent prescription.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a pharmacist who said a prescription had been sent to the store overnight and noticed the prescribing doctor came from Tennessee and the amount of Oxycodone it asked for was higher than usual. She checked her records for the doctor and noticed the number was different than on the prescription. She contacted the doctor and learned that the doctor has not worked in the officer for months and it was the fourth call that day regarding a fraudulent prescription.

The name provided was "Travis Barker," drummer for the band Blink-182.

On Monday, an investigator conducted a follow-up investigation and learned of another fraudulent prescription reported by the Pick N' Save pharmacy at 1008 Milwaukee Ave. The prescription was for a different name for 60 tablets of Oxycodone and the doctor was the same one from Tennessee.

Another prescription was reported from Aurora Pharmacy at 252 McHenry St. for a third name — "Jordan Peterson," a prominent Canadian conservative thinker — also for 60 tablets of Oxycodone with the same doctor.

The investigator learned that the doctor from Tennessee's account had been hacked and 21 different pharmacies contacted them over fraudulent prescriptions.

At 5:19 p.m., a Walgreens pharmacist contacted law enforcement due to the suspect involved with the fraudulent prescriptions was in the parking lot. The driver was identified as Walker. It was advised that he came into the Walgreens and asked for a prescription for for the name of the first person. When told to wait a few minutes, he quickly left the store.

In speaking with Walker, he said he was paid $100 by someone to come to Burlington to pick up the prescription, but would not say who paid him to do it.

Walker was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.