Illinois man allegedly struck a sign then crashed in Mount Pleasant before heroin was found in his car

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois man who allegedly struck a street sign in Mount Pleasant before getting his car stuck in the median has been charged with his second OWI.
Anthony Rizzio, 39, from Lindenhurst, Ill., was charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 9:41 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Washington Avenue and Highway V for an accident. A Nissan Maxima had struck a sign and was in the median. The car was still running but no one was around it.
A witness said he drove by and saw a man walk into Kwik Trip looking for someone to pull his car off the median. Officers found the man, identified as Rizzio, and was placed into custody for operating under the influence.
His car was searched and in the center console were two needles, one of which appeared to have been used. Also located, according to police, was 1.7 grams of heroin.
Rizzio was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary court hearing is set for March 11 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
