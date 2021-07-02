 Skip to main content
Illinois man allegedly stole three computers from Mount Pleasant's Best Buy
$1,859.97

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois man allegedly stole three computers worth a combined $1,859.97 from Best Buy at 2710 S. Green Bay Road.

Nicholas Waters

Waters

Nicholas B. Waters, 27, of North Chicago, was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

On July 9, 2020, an officer was sent to Best Buy at 2710 S. Green Bay Road for a retail theft.

Loss prevention stated that two men entered the store and left with three laptop computers valued at $1,859.97. One of the suspects, later identified as Waters, was seen pushing the computers out of the store in a shopping cart.

An investigator was able to determine whose car was seen at the crime scene. He went to speak to the owner who said that she loaned the car to Waters. The investigator then tried to speak to Waters but wasn’t able to. He learned that Waters was also a suspect in a theft of Dyson vacuums from a Target in Vernon Hills. Waters has also been arrested in the past for thefts at Targets in Illinois and West Allis.

Waters was given a $2,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for July 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

