Illinois man allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of rims, tires from car dealerships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois man allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of rims and tires from Frank Boucher Chevrolet at 8600 Washington Ave. and Palmen Dodge at 8320 Washington Ave.

Kwantrell C. Williams, 23, from Zion, Ill., was charged with a count of felony theft of movable property between $5,000-$10,000, felony theft of movable property between $2,500-$5,000, 10 counts of felony bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of burglarious tools.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 6, an officer took a report of a theft from Frank Boucher Chevrolet, 8600 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. The officer spoke with a manager, who said that between 6 p.m. on April 4 and 8 a.m. on April 6, four rims and tires were stolen off a vehicle. He said it appeared there was an attempt to put the vehicle on cinder blocks but the blocks collapsed. The estimated loss on the theft was $4,850.

On July 13, an officer responded to Palmen Racine, 8320 Washington Ave., for a report of eight rims and tires being stolen from vehicles on the lot. The value of the stolen rims and tires was $6,315.74. The officer located a black rubber glove in the area where the suspect vehicle was parked.