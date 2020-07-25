Illinois man allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of rims, tires from car dealerships

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois man allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of rims and tires from Frank Boucher Chevrolet at 8600 Washington Ave. and Palmen Dodge at 8320 Washington Ave.
Kwantrell C. Williams, 23, from Zion, Ill., was charged with a count of felony theft of movable property between $5,000-$10,000, felony theft of movable property between $2,500-$5,000, 10 counts of felony bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of burglarious tools.
According to a criminal complaint:
On April 6, an officer took a report of a theft from Frank Boucher Chevrolet, 8600 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant. The officer spoke with a manager, who said that between 6 p.m. on April 4 and 8 a.m. on April 6, four rims and tires were stolen off a vehicle. He said it appeared there was an attempt to put the vehicle on cinder blocks but the blocks collapsed. The estimated loss on the theft was $4,850.
On July 13, an officer responded to Palmen Racine, 8320 Washington Ave., for a report of eight rims and tires being stolen from vehicles on the lot. The value of the stolen rims and tires was $6,315.74. The officer located a black rubber glove in the area where the suspect vehicle was parked.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to the manager who stated there was surveillance footage of the theft. The footage showed an unidentified party on the lot and they were removing the eight missing rims and tires. The suspect was observed loading the items into a silver Pontiac and appeared to be a male with dark complexion, between 20-35 years old, wearing a dark gray hoodie, black face covering, a baseball hat and a black backpack.
During the investigation, the officer developed a suspect, Williams, who was suspected in two thefts from Lynch Chevrolet in Kenosha and the suspected vehicle was a silver Pontiac. When officers made contact with Williams, they located cinder blocks and a 4-way lug wrench in the trunk.
His phone was analyzed and showed multiple searches for Chevrolet and GMC dealers in NE Illinois and SE Wisconsin. His phone also showed a saved location which was within the time frame and coordinates for a field abutting the north end of Frank Boucher Chevrolet for April 6 at 1:01 a.m.
On Tuesday, an officer conducted a traffic stop of a silver Pontiac and the driver of the vehicle was identified as Williams. A search of the car revealed a black face mask, a hammer, a car jack, a black backpack, a 4-way lug wrench, a bolt cutting tool, three large cinder blocks in the trunk, a black hoodie in the trunk and latex gloves in the back pocket of the driver seat. The sweatshirt and backpack matched those seen in the surveillance video.
When asked if he would explain the items in the car, Williams stated no. He denied owning the sweatshirt and backpack, and when asked what happened to the rims and tires he avoided and didn’t answer question.
As of Thursday morning, Williams remained in custody at the Racine County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Damien D Bell
Damien D Bell, 1200 block of Franklin Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, obstructing an officer.
Michael Hawkins
Michael Hawkins, 2000 block of Mead Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Roshon D Peterson
Roshon D Peterson, 3100 block of Pritchard Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Hanif L Smith
Hanif L Smith, 1500 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife.
Kwantrell C Williams
Kwantrell C Williams, Zion, Illinois, possession of burglarious tools, felony bail jumping, felony theft (movable property between $5,000-$10,000), felony theft (movable property between $2,500-$5,000).
Andrew P Ladwig
Andrew P Ladwig, 1900 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, animals (intentional abandonment), negligently provide improper animal shelter sanitation standards, providing proper drink to confined animals.
Keno K Lockridge
Keno K Lockridge, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michaela L Winston
Michaela L Winston, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
James P Saar
James P Saar, 1500 block of Thurston Avenue, Racine, deliver designer drugs (between 3-10 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), felony bail jumping, deliver designer drugs (less than or equal to 3 grams).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.