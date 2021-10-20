Illinois man allegedly stole a trailer and caused $10,000 worth of damage to it

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois man allegedly stole a trailer and caused around $10,000 worth of damages to it.

Julian C. Sherman, 35, from Lansing, has been charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property and possession of narcotic drugs and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, an officer initiated a stop of a car on Durand Avenue at Highway 31 that was towing a trailer.

The driver was identified as Sherman. One of the trailer’s rear axles was locked and causing sparks to shoot out. Sherman said he was coming from Ohio where he picked up the trailer from a friend. The officer then learned that the trailer was reported stolen from the 2400 block of Racine Street.

The owner of the trailer arrived and said that it belonged to him and his wife. His wife had papers that proved it belonged to them. He told the officer that the trailer is usually parked on the south side of the 2400 block of Racine. He said that the damage to the trailer by Sherman would cost about $10,000 to fix.

A search of Sherman’s car found an orange pill bottle containing Hydrocodone, a schedule II drug. Sherman doesn’t have a prescription for that drug.