Illinois man allegedly reached speeds over 90 mph in a 30 mph zone during Racine County police chase

CALEDONIA — An Illinois man allegedly reached speeds over 90 mph in a 30 mph zone in police chase.
Zaire K. Lewis, 26, from Zion, was charged with four felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Sunday, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in the 8300 block of Highway K. When the officer turned on the emergency lights, the vehicle increased its speed.
The vehicle traveled westbound on Highway K mph in a 30 mph zone, eventually reaching 93 mph as it swerved onto the gravel shoulder to avoid stop sticks, but was still hit by them. The vehicle also passed another vehicle in a non-passing zone at 80 mph with three deflated tires from the stop sticks.
A "high-risk stop" was conducted and the occupants were taken into custody. The driver was identified as Lewis. A search of the vehicle found 30.7 grams of marijuana in several containers.
Lewis was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on May 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
