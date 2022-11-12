Illinois man allegedly reached over 120 mph in police chase on I-94

RACINE — A 44-year-old Illinois man allegedly reached speeds of 120 mph during police a chase in Racine County.
Clifton L. Foster, of Zion, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of marijuana and misdemeanor counts of operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 10:54 p.m. on Wednesday, an investigator with the Racine County Sheriff's Office was traveling on Interstate 94 when she saw a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was going around 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
The investigator then turned on her emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle continued to accelerate and reached over 120 mph. The vehicle then exited on Highway K and passed two vehicles in a no passing zone. A high-risk traffic stop was conducted to stop the vehicle.
The driver was identified as Foster. He said he did not stop because he knew he has warrants "out here." There was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and inside was a bag with the following inside:
- A bag with 3.8 grams of marijuana
- A bag with 9.7 grams of marijuana
- A bag with 3.5 grams of marijuana
- A package with 3.5 grams of marijuana
- A baggie with 3.5 grams of marijuana
The total amount of marijuana found was 24 grams. Foster also did not have a driver's license due to a previous Wisconsin OWI conviction. He was also required to have an ignition interlock device and he did not.
Foster was given a $7,500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
