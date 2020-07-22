Illinois man allegedly drove over 100 mph on I-94, claimed he was guided by God
Illinois man allegedly drove over 100 mph on I-94, claimed he was guided by God

RACINE — An Illinois man allegedly drove over 100 mph on Interstate 94 and claimed to be guided by God.

Tomasz J. Ruszkowski, 65, from Des Plaines, Illinois, was charged with felony first degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to his criminal complaint:

On March 13, an officer was dispatched to a reckless driver in a truck that was going northbound on I-94, driving over 100 mph and swerving. The officer observed the truck swerve from one lane completely over to the median concrete barrier, almost hitting a vehicle in another lane.

The vehicle had to aggressively hit the brakes to avoid a crash. The truck then almost hit the median concrete barrier and swerved away to the shoulder concrete barrier. The officer turned on the emergency lights and the truck sped up, swerving between lanes for a half of a mile before finally pulling over to the shoulder and almost hitting the shoulder barrier.

The officer made contact with the driver who was identified as Ruszkowski. The officer advised him about his erratic driving and he said he was blind, couldn’t see and was driving because God was guiding him and showing him the way.

The officer noticed his speech was slurred, incoherent and could smell the odor of intoxicants emitting from the vehicle. Ruszkowski said he was blind and could not open his eyes.

Ruszkowski was asked to step out of the vehicle and he stumbled out of the vehicle. When the officer went to put handcuffs on him, he went limp and fell to his knees.

He tensed his arms and tried to hold his hands together and when the officer tried to bring him to his feet he remained limp and refused to get up.

He began to yell incoherent English and Polish at the officer. Another officer arrived and Ruszkowski continued to attempt to wiggle free, resist and attempt to kick his feet around.

Officer searched Ruszkowski’s vehicle and located a crack pipe that had burnt residue in the center console and a syringe that was labeled Adrenalina in the glove box. Ruszkowski was transported to Ascension Hospital and officers observed he had track marks on his arms, rapid and slurred speech and faint burn marks on his lips.

On Tuesday Ruszkowski made an initial appearance at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

