Illinois man allegedly drove over 100 mph on I-94, claimed he was guided by God

RACINE — An Illinois man allegedly drove over 100 mph on Interstate 94 and claimed to be guided by God.

Tomasz J. Ruszkowski, 65, from Des Plaines, Illinois, was charged with felony first degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to his criminal complaint:

On March 13, an officer was dispatched to a reckless driver in a truck that was going northbound on I-94, driving over 100 mph and swerving. The officer observed the truck swerve from one lane completely over to the median concrete barrier, almost hitting a vehicle in another lane.

The vehicle had to aggressively hit the brakes to avoid a crash. The truck then almost hit the median concrete barrier and swerved away to the shoulder concrete barrier. The officer turned on the emergency lights and the truck sped up, swerving between lanes for a half of a mile before finally pulling over to the shoulder and almost hitting the shoulder barrier.

The officer made contact with the driver who was identified as Ruszkowski. The officer advised him about his erratic driving and he said he was blind, couldn’t see and was driving because God was guiding him and showing him the way.