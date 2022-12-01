Illinois man allegedly crashed into an electrical pole and tried to hide under a tree before arrest in Racine area

YORKVILLE — An Illinois man allegedly crashed into an electrical pole and then tried to hide under a tree before being arrested west of Racine.

John M. Jackson Harris, 29, of North Chicago, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, a deputy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office was on patrol near Braun Road when she saw a green Audi driving on the highway. The driver did not have a seatbelt on.

The deputy pulled behind the Audi and tried to initiate a traffic stop. The Audi pulled across all four lanes of the highway and exited off the ramp. It reached speeds of 60 mph and drove into oncoming traffic to evade the deputy.

The pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

Two citizens reported seeing the Audi crash into the guide wires of an electrical pole and said the driver fled on foot. A man said the Audi passed him at an extremely high rate of speed and then lost control.

A deputy then found the suspect, identified as Jackson-Harris, trying to hide under a pine tree near the 17000 block of Durand Avenue.

Jackson Harris was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.