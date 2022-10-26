Illinois man allegedly broke into Lathrop Food Mart, stole $309 from scratch-off machine

RACINE — An Illinois man allegedly broke into Lathrop Food Mart and stole $309 from the scratch-off machine.

Kevin W. Cartwright, 52, of Gurnee, was charged with felony counts of burglary of a building or dwelling and possession of burglarious tools and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, theft and criminal damage to property.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were sent to Lathrop Food Mart at 1347 Lathrop Ave. for a man banging on a window.

Upon arrival, officers found the front window shattered and hanging out of the frame. They found the suspect on foot and identified him as Cartwright. He had $309 in his pocket.

Officers went into the business and found a scratch-off machine which was opened and the money was emptied. They spoke to a witness who said he heard a loud banging and saw a man in a dark coat banging on the window of the food mart. The man then broke the glass and entered. Surveillance footage showed Cartwright break in and then try tampering with the camera. He broke the window with a crowbar and pried open the scratch-off machine to steal the money inside.

Cartwright was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.