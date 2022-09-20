 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois man accused of fraudulently purchasing over $6,000 worth of goods from ABC Supply

BURLINGTON — An Illinois man has been accused of fraudulently buying over $6,000 worth of goods from ABC Supply in Burlington.

Timmothy T. Williams, 44, of South Holland, was charged with three felony counts of personal ID theft for financial gain and a felony count of retail theft with false representation between $5,000-$10,000.

According to a criminal complaint:

An officer spoke to the general manager of ABC Supply at 681 S. Kane St. who said on Sept. 8, 13 and 15 the company received orders for goods under a man's name and credit card. A man then came to pick up goods, each order over $2,000, and identified customers for purported construction projects. The man who picked up the goods did so in a U-Haul truck which made the general manager suspicious. 

The officer contacted the St. Croix (Wisconsin) Sheriff's Department and learned that the man who supposedly purchased the good did not do so and it was fraudulent. The general manager then contacted police and said the same man with the U-Haul was at the store again. The man identified himself as Williams and said he was picking up supplies for his friend's business and showed a receipt with the man's name on it.

The man was arrested and the vehicle was searched when the odor of marijuana was detected. The Illinois ID card of Williams was fake and paperwork was found with the names of Timmothy Williams and another name with the surname Williams but a different first name.

Williams said he is homeless and was working for a man named Tim where he was paid cash for delivering the supplies. He does not know who Tim is, though, Williams claimed.

Williams has a long criminal history of dishonesty crimes from Georgia, Illinois, Indiana and Nebraska that include identity theft, misuse of social security number, forgery and theft by deception.

Williams was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

