Illinois man accused of a hit and run causing a neck injury in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Illinois man has been accused of a hit and run causing a neck injury; he allegedly had a blood-alcohol concentration more than three times the legal limit.

James A. Yagelski, 58, of Skokie, was charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury and hit and run causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:41 p.m. on Wednesday, an officer was sent to the intersection of Chicory Road and Highway 32 for an accident.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a man who said he was driving his vehicle northbound on Highway 32 when he was rear-ended. The driver of the other vehicle got out, inspected the damage, and then left. He did not give any kind of contact information before leaving. An occupant in the vehicle said her neck and head hurt because of the incident.

The officer was then informed that the suspect vehicle was found at the Hometown gas station nearby. It had heavy front end damage and all airbags were deployed. The driver, identified as Yagelski, was inside the gas station. He said he left the scene because he did not want to keep his vehicle in the middle of traffic. He had glossy eyes, smelled of alcohol and was having trouble standing straight. He admitted to drinking before he drove. A preliminary breath test had a result of 0.251, over three times the legal limit of 0.08.

Yagelski was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

