Illinois driver reportedly led trooper on high-speed chase on I-94

RACINE — An Illinois man is facing charges after he reportedly led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 94, reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Cory A. Jones, 35, of Wadsworth, Ill., is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under revocation and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 12:35 a.m. Sunday, a Wisconsin state trooper observed a vehicle traveling on I-94 near Highway G in Raymond matching the description of a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase in Germantown.

The trooper said he had to accelerate to 100 mph to catch the vehicle, which briefly exited the highway and immediately re-entered at Highway K.

The trooper activated the lights and sirens on his police squad, and the vehicle exited I-94 at Highway 11 in Yorkville. At the stop sign on the ramp, the trooper said he saw a rear passenger wave hands eastward, and then the suspect vehicle drove east into the closed right lane at Highway 11.

The driver was identified as Jones, whose driving status was revoked due to an OWI offense. A search of the vehicle uncovered a plastic bag containing acetaminophen/hydrocodone pills.