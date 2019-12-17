Illinois driver reportedly led trooper on high-speed chase on I-94

RACINE — An Illinois man is facing charges after he reportedly led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 94, reaching speeds of 100 mph.
Cory A. Jones, 35, of Wadsworth, Ill., is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under revocation and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 12:35 a.m. Sunday, a Wisconsin state trooper observed a vehicle traveling on I-94 near Highway G in Raymond matching the description of a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase in Germantown.
The trooper said he had to accelerate to 100 mph to catch the vehicle, which briefly exited the highway and immediately re-entered at Highway K.
The trooper activated the lights and sirens on his police squad, and the vehicle exited I-94 at Highway 11 in Yorkville. At the stop sign on the ramp, the trooper said he saw a rear passenger wave hands eastward, and then the suspect vehicle drove east into the closed right lane at Highway 11.
You have free articles remaining.
The driver was identified as Jones, whose driving status was revoked due to an OWI offense. A search of the vehicle uncovered a plastic bag containing acetaminophen/hydrocodone pills.
Jones told the trooper that he drove from Illinois to an “undisclosed location” in Wisconsin and was heading back to Illinois. When asked about the reported high-speed chase in Germantown, Jones said he was not the driver at that time, and had switched seats with a passenger.
Jones said the pills were painkillers belonging to his girlfriend and denied knowing anything about the pills.
The rear passenger said he was asleep in the car when he woke up and asked Jones why he was driving so fast.
The passenger said he told Jones to pull over, which Jones finally did.
As of Monday afternoon, Jones was being held at the Racine County Jail on a $250 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Gregory L Battle
Gregory L Battle, Waukegan, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Amanda M Blank
Amanda M Blank, 9300 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Mario M Garcia
Mario M Garcia, 1800 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (less than 40 grams), possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession with intent to deliver heroin (between 3 and 10 grams).
Rhonda N Lane
Rhonda N Lane, Milwuakee, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping.
Calvin Earl Mallett
Calvin Earl Mallett, McDonough, Georgia, possession of THC.
Isaiah Mendez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Isaiah Mendez, 1600 block of Perry Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
James J Adams
James J Adams, 3800 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeremy A Brown
Jeremy A Brown, Zion, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kevin B Ferguson
Kevin B Ferguson, 4600 block of Olive Street, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Candace E Isenhart
Candace E Isenhart, 200 block of McHenry Street, Burlington, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct.
Nattely N Spikes
Nattely N Spikes, 5100 block of 22nd Avenue, Kenosha, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.