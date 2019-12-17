You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Illinois driver reportedly led trooper on high-speed chase on I-94
0 comments
I-94 ENFORCEMENT

Illinois driver reportedly led trooper on high-speed chase on I-94

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — An Illinois man is facing charges after he reportedly led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 94, reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Cory A. Jones, 35, of Wadsworth, Ill., is charged with misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under revocation and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 12:35 a.m. Sunday, a Wisconsin state trooper observed a vehicle traveling on I-94 near Highway G in Raymond matching the description of a vehicle involved in a high-speed chase in Germantown.

The trooper said he had to accelerate to 100 mph to catch the vehicle, which briefly exited the highway and immediately re-entered at Highway K.

The trooper activated the lights and sirens on his police squad, and the vehicle exited I-94 at Highway 11 in Yorkville. At the stop sign on the ramp, the trooper said he saw a rear passenger wave hands eastward, and then the suspect vehicle drove east into the closed right lane at Highway 11.

The driver was identified as Jones, whose driving status was revoked due to an OWI offense. A search of the vehicle uncovered a plastic bag containing acetaminophen/hydrocodone pills.

Jones told the trooper that he drove from Illinois to an “undisclosed location” in Wisconsin and was heading back to Illinois. When asked about the reported high-speed chase in Germantown, Jones said he was not the driver at that time, and had switched seats with a passenger.

Jones said the pills were painkillers belonging to his girlfriend and denied knowing anything about the pills.

The rear passenger said he was asleep in the car when he woke up and asked Jones why he was driving so fast.

The passenger said he told Jones to pull over, which Jones finally did.

As of Monday afternoon, Jones was being held at the Racine County Jail on a $250 cash bond, online records show. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Cory Jones

Jones
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News