Illegal sexual practices in massage parlors targeted by new assembly bill

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed into law Thursday a bill that aims to crack down on illegal sexual practices occurring behind closed doors in Wisconsin massage parlors.
Assembly Bill 143 authorizes municipalities to pass ordinances allowing law enforcement to immediately issue citations when they discover unlicensed individuals performing massage therapy, according to a release from Evers’ office. This process will work in conjunction with Department of Safety and Professional Services investigations into any alleged violations.
“Prostitution and human trafficking in massage parlors has been a growing problem in Wisconsin,” said state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R–New Berlin. “Working with local law enforcement and city officials, we’ve authored legislation to give them the tools to take more immediate action to shut down these establishments once they discover illegal activity taking place.”
The bill — introduced by Sanfelippo and state Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R–Brookfield — passed both houses of the Legislature earlier this year with unanimous bipartisan support.
Law enforcement officers had been limited in what they could do when they discovered massage therapy businesses operating without appropriate licenses. Their only recourse was to initiate a complaint to the Department of Safety and Professional Services, which could take a considerable length of time to process.
Police in Mount Pleasant, West Allis, New Berlin, Waukesha and numerous other Wisconsin communities have uncovered illegal activities taking place at massage parlors, with many serving as fronts for prostitution and human trafficking operations.
Police and local officials had asked for authority from the state to act quickly upon discovering violations.
Local parlor arrests
In June, A-1 Spa, 1100 Commerce Drive, Mount Pleasant, was ordered to close after allegations arose regarding “inappropriate and illegal sexual advances, as well as sexual contact” carried out by employees, the Mount Pleasant Police Department stated. The investigation reportedly began after multiple clients of the massage parlor made complaints.
Two women were arrested and cited in connection to the investigation, which included a massage therapist permit violation. Criminal charges were never filed against the women, online court records show.
In May 2018, a Mount Pleasant masseur, 55-year-old Huaying Sun, was sentenced to 18 months probation and 60 days in jail after multiple women accused him of sexual assault while giving them massages. He surrendered his license the following month. Accusations against him spanned five years, between 2011 and 2015, Mount Pleasant Police reported.
“Massage therapy is an important practice that provides countless individuals with pain and stress relief each day,” Sanfelippo added. “I know that there are many licensed therapists working in legitimate massage therapy practices across Wisconsin. This bill is meant to support them by allowing law enforcement to shut down bad actors that can undermine faith in the legitimacy of the massage therapy profession.”
