Illegal sexual practices in massage parlors targeted by new assembly bill

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed into law Thursday a bill that aims to crack down on illegal sexual practices occurring behind closed doors in Wisconsin massage parlors.

Assembly Bill 143 authorizes municipalities to pass ordinances allowing law enforcement to immediately issue citations when they discover unlicensed individuals performing massage therapy, according to a release from Evers’ office. This process will work in conjunction with Department of Safety and Professional Services investigations into any alleged violations.

“Prostitution and human trafficking in massage parlors has been a growing problem in Wisconsin,” said state Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, R–New Berlin. “Working with local law enforcement and city officials, we’ve authored legislation to give them the tools to take more immediate action to shut down these establishments once they discover illegal activity taking place.”

The bill — introduced by Sanfelippo and state Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R–Brookfield — passed both houses of the Legislature earlier this year with unanimous bipartisan support.