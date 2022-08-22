"I'll stab all y'all" | Lathrop Avenue barbershop owner faces attempted homicide charge for stabbing during fight

RACINE — The co-owner of a Lathrop Avenue barbershop has been charged with attempted homicide after he allegedly stabbed another man five times with scissors during a fight Thursday.

Steven Michael Friebolin, 34, has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon as a repeat offense, a criminal charge that could include a sentence of up to 60 years in prison. Friebolin and his brother co-own Tha Illest Barbershop, 2217 Lathrop Ave.

The man who was stabbed allegedly was being held by Friebolin's brother "in a headlock, pressed up against a truck" when Friebolin stabbed the man from behind, police said after reviewing video footage of the fight.

A witness told police "that the victim was attempting to run away from the suspect while he was being stabbed," according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Friebolin's brother told police, according to the complaint, that the man who was stabbed provoked the fight, including bringing a crowd of people to their barbershop and threatening violence.

The man who was stabbed has not been publicly identified.

His injuries were reported to be life-threatening. After being treated at Ascension All Saints Hospital, police said they were told by medical staff that the man had suffered a collapsed right lung after being stabbed in the upper-right ribs, abdomen, armpit, lower back and near the left shoulder blade.

According to the criminal complaint:

Friebolin's brother told police that the man who was stabbed had cursed at him without provocation two days prior to the fight.

Then, Thursday afternoon, Friebolin saw the man he would later stab and another individual exiting a Subway restaurant located in the same building as the barbershop, at which point Friebolin went outside and "offered them haircuts."

After Friebolin offered the haircuts, one of the men "became enraged and began yelling threats and racial slurs about white barbers. The argument became heated to the point where (Friebolin's brother) and Friebloin retreated (back inside) the store and locked the door. The subjects outside banged on the door and said they will be back with their people and guns."

They left but then returned "with cars full of people threatening and yelling at" the brothers.

Friebolin's brother said that he and Friebolin then "opened the door and tried to get (the crowd) to leave when (Friebolin's brother) was then suddenly assaulted by one of the group, taken to the ground and his necklace was ripped off. (Friebolin's brother) claimed he was swung at and tried to fend a few people off and the fight ended. (Friebolin's brother) did not have any injuries and said he did not see anyone with a weapon and did not know anyone got stabbed."

Police responded to the area after receiving a report of the fight in the parking lot.

The complaint describes officers arriving to a hectic scene with a "large group of people (who) continued to walk frantically throughout the parking lot" while others exited the parking lot. One of the officers drew their firearm after being told about the stabbing.

A witness told police that she saw Friebolin's brother hand the scissors to Friebolin as the fight was breaking out. Initially, according to the witness, "Friebolin acted like he was scared to fight the other group" but then after being given the scissors he "acted all geek like he was hard" and stabbed the man.

After that, the witness said, Friebolin said "I'll stab all y'all motherf*****s."

Following the stabbing, Friebolin went back inside the barbershop where police said he was arrested.

Attorney Patrick Cafferty is representing Friebolin, according to court records. An adjourned initial appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Friebolin has a prior criminal record, but has no convictions in the last five years, although he was behind bars from May 30, 2017-July 21, 2019 for a Kenosha County marijuana dealing conviction. His last violent offense was for substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm in 2012 in Kenosha County.