"I'll pay all the tickets you give me" woman accused of hit-and-run allegedly told officers upon arrest

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of a hit-and-run who, upon being arrested, allegedly told officers "I'll pay all the tickets you give me."

Shakiyah S. Howell, 23, of the 2700 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury as a first offense and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the area of Washington and Boyd avenues for an accident. Officers were notified that a man and woman exited the crashed vehicle and fled.

An officer found the subjects. The man was bleeding heavily from his face. He admitted that he and the woman, identified as Howell, were drinking at the bar and claimed that he got his injuries from being "jumped," but did not provide any additional information about that.

The officer then spoke to Howell, who had slurred speech and was stumbling while walking. Unprompted, she began profusely apologizing and said "I'll pay all the tickets you give me," and "I did it. It was all me."

Officers inspected the crashed car and saw a massive amount of blood on the passenger's side and none on the driver's side.

Howell was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

