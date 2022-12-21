'I'll make you feel how I felt when you took everything from me' said man before throwing a woman in a basement and assaulting her

RACINE — “I’ll make you feel how I felt when you took everything from me,” said a man before throwing a woman down a basement and assaulting her.

Alejandro A. Perez, 25, of the 2400 block of Ashland Avenue, was charged with felony counts of false imprisonment and aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 12:15 a.m. on Sunday, an officer was sent to Aurora Emergency Department for an assault victim receiving treatment. The woman was being treated after an assault at her residence in the 2400 block of Ashland Avenue.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with the woman who said Perez assaulted her. She said she tried to contact him several times to come see their children. Perez followed her home and the two then had a verbal argument. Perez then said “I’ll make you feel how I felt when you took everything from me,” before assaulting her.

He picked up a mop and broom and began to hit her with them on her arms, legs and back. Both of them ended up breaking from him hitting her, and then he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her into the kitchen.

He got on top of her and slapped her, kicked her and then grabbed a hammer and smashed her phone. When she broke free from his grip she ran to a neighbor’s house but he caught up and grabbed her by the throat, dragging her back to the home.

He threw her down the basement stairs and held her head against the wall as he began to kick her. He struck her head against the wall and made a large hole/dent. He then kicked her in the head, back, butt, legs, arms and face. He told her he “has the urge to kill her,” and said he felt that way more than once. Eventually, he left after she bit his finger.

While at the hospital, officers noted several injuries to the woman including several long, bruised and swollen areas, multiple scratches and the right side of her head was red, swollen and puffy with multiple scratches running down the crown of her forehead to below her cheek.

She had severe back pain, extreme abdominal pain and had pain moving her body in general. Emergency room staff advised that due to the level of swelling they could not determine if she had any broken bones and fractures. They needed additional scans and x-rays to determine the extent of her injuries.

Perez was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

