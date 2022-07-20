IHOP employee accused of stealing over $500 from restaurant

MOUNT PLEASANT — An IHOP employee has been accused of stealing over $500 from the restaurant as well as trying to steal alcohol from Piggly Wiggly.
Steven M. Gramza, 28, of the 2100 block of Clarence Avenue, was charged with six felony counts of bail jumping, six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of theft in a business setting, retail theft intentionally taking less than or equal to $500 and disorderly conduct.
According to criminal complaints:
First incident
At 1:35 p.m. on May 30, an officer was sent to IHOP at 5800 Durand Ave. for a theft by an employee on May 28.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with an assistant manager who said Gramza stole $522.15 from the restaurant. He sold $522.15 worth of food during his shift and his end total payed to him was $610.65. He was supposed to give the $522.15 to IHOP and take the remaining $88.50 for his shift, but instead took all of the money. The assistant manager spoke to Gramza and he said he spent the money and could not pay it back.
Second incident
At 9 a.m. on Monday, an officer was sent to Piggly Wiggly at 5600 Spring St. for a man engaging in a fight in the south entrance of the store.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a staff member who said he saw a man, later identified as Gramza, enter the store, grab a cart, put a bag in the cart and put multiple bottles of liquor in the bag. He then grabbed a package of hand wipes and put them in the bag.
The staff member tried to stop Gramza at the south doorway and took the bag away from him. Gramza tried to grab the bag back before trying to bull rush the employees to get by them. He eventually gave up and went into the store office. The total of the liquor and hand wipes he tried to steal was $218.84.
Gramza told the officer he grabbed the liquor and then realized he forgot his wallet. He claimed he was going to get it when the employees grabbed him.
Gramza was given $1,000 in cash bonds in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on July 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
