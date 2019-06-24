RACINE COUNTY — Dental records that would positively identify the two truck drivers who died in Wednesday’s fiery, multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 were still being awaited Monday morning.
Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne said the identities of the two semitrailer drivers are likely known, but he was waiting for dental records to make certain before releasing the names.
The Journal Times has also reached out to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling regarding any update on the incident that may be available as well as the condition of those who were injured in the crash.
The series of crashes on I-94 late Wednesday morning caused the two deaths, reportedly other serious injuries and multiple incinerated vehicles, shutting down the Interstate and both frontage roads in both directions well into that night.
The incident began along I-94, north of Highway 20 at Kraut/50th roads. According to Schmaling, a semitrailer was southbound near 50th Road when the driver made a lane change, hit a construction barrier, overcorrected and hit the Interstate median wall, shoving it into the northbound lanes.
Then, three additional vehicles in the I-94 northbound lanes crashed into one another and the median, Schmaling said.
After that, a second semitrailer traveling northbound reportedly saw the three crashed vehicles and median and veered off the road into the ditch line near Kraut Road. That semitrailer crashed and burst into flames.
Schmaling said because of gridlock on I-94 after the crash, first responders had difficulty getting to patients.
Numerous police and fire/rescue agencies responded and assisted with the aftermath.