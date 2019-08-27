{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Police Department has released the name of the suspect and officer involved in the Saturday incident in which a man allegedly pointed a compound bow at officers, prompting an officer to fire his gun at the man, although he didn’t strike the man.

The man arrested for pointing the crossbow has been identified as Brad R. Londre, 43. He faces pending felony charges of first-degree reckless endangering safety and domestic abuse battery to a disabled person. As of Tuesday afternoon, formal charges had not been filed.

The officer involved was identified as Richard Stettner, a 5-year veteran of the Racine Police Department. Stettner was placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues, police said. The Police Department said Sunday that it is handling the investigation.

“Since the shooting did not result in a fatality, an outside agency is not required to do the investigation,” a press release stated.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Erie Street after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance

After the officer fired, the suspect surrendered, police said.

This incident follows a fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 18, in which a Caledonia police officer shot and killed Jared R. Nelson, 38, of Racine after Nelson allegedly attacked the officer with “an edged weapon.”

That investigation is also ongoing and is being led by the Racine Police Department.

The Racine Police Department was also the lead investigating agency on the Ty’ Rese West police involved shooting in which a Mount Pleasant sergeant fatally shot West on June 15.

That investigation has since been handed to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide if any charges should be filed against the sergeant.

