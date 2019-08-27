RACINE — The Racine Police Department has released the name of the suspect and officer involved in the Saturday incident in which a man allegedly pointed a compound bow at officers, prompting an officer to fire his gun at the man, although he didn’t strike the man.
The man arrested for pointing the crossbow has been identified as Brad R. Londre, 43. He faces pending felony charges of first-degree reckless endangering safety and domestic abuse battery to a disabled person. As of Tuesday afternoon, formal charges had not been filed.
The officer involved was identified as Richard Stettner, a 5-year veteran of the Racine Police Department. Stettner was placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues, police said. The Police Department said Sunday that it is handling the investigation.
“Since the shooting did not result in a fatality, an outside agency is not required to do the investigation,” a press release stated.
The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Erie Street after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance
After the officer fired, the suspect surrendered, police said.
This incident follows a fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 18, in which a Caledonia police officer shot and killed Jared R. Nelson, 38, of Racine after Nelson allegedly attacked the officer with “an edged weapon.”
That investigation is also ongoing and is being led by the Racine Police Department.
The Racine Police Department was also the lead investigating agency on the Ty’ Rese West police involved shooting in which a Mount Pleasant sergeant fatally shot West on June 15.
That investigation has since been handed to the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, which will decide if any charges should be filed against the sergeant.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jeffrey Adams
Jeffrey Adams, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one and five grams), possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), resisting an officer, felony bail jumping.
Mason Howard
Mason Howard (a.k.a. Sig), 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping.
Jose C. Trinidad Alvarez
Jose C. Trinidad Alvarez, 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, repeated sexual assault of a child, first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.
Lacreesha D. Williams
Lacreesha D. Williams, 6000 block of 18th Avenue, Kenosha, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500 and $5,000).
Tim Paul Beaudet
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Tim Paul Beaudet, 700 block of Hunter Drive, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Timothy D. Brevitz
Timothy D. Brevitz, 2600 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jermaine S. Clemon
Jermaine S. Clemon, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of THC.
Denecia L. Cook
Denecia L. Cook, 2600 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer.
Robin J. Grainger
Robin J. Grainger, Waukesha, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Richard Dean Hittman Jr.
Richard Dean Hittman Jr., 1500 block of 11th Avenue, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kimberly C. Krueger
Kimberly C. Krueger, New Berlin, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Joseph F. Mueller
Joseph F. Mueller, 1800 block of Shoop Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Malik Roberson
Malik Roberson, Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, violation of a harassment injunction, disorderly conduct.
Reynold K. Schultz
Reynold K. Schultz, 7100 block of Ashwood Lane, Wind Lake, disorderly conduct.
Karl A. Westbrooks
Karl A. Westbrooks, 1200 block of 69th Street, kenosha, misdemeanor failure to report to jail, misdemeanor bail jumping.