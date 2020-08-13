Identity released of man killed in Saturday shooting outside Outbreak Billiards on Douglas Ave.

RACINE — The Racine Police Department on Thursday released the identity of the man killed just after 10 p.m. Saturday in a shooting on Douglas Avenue. He was 23-year-old Guillermo "Choop" Martinez.
An obituary describes Martinez as "Loyal, good man, fearless, brave and loving. Guillermo was always finding things to do with his nieces and nephew like; basketball, football, tag, and swings and swimming. Loyal to his friends and family, a good man to the family around him. Fearless protector of what he stands for and who he loves. Brave a soldier, also full of courage, loving to his nieces and nephews." Photos show him growing up playing football and boxing.
A visitation is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, which will be livestreamed at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home's Facebook page at facebook.com/meredithfuneralhome.
The Racine man charged with shooting Martinez, Edward Sanders Jr., of the 1200 block of Hagerer Street, told police he never meant to kill anyone, according to a criminal complaint charging Sanders with first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.
Police were called just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot at Outbreak Billiards, 1717 Douglas Ave. for a report of shots fired and arrived to find a group of people involved in a loud commotion in the lot.
According to police, Sanders told them he had called 911 after firing his gun when he and his brother confronted a group about reaching into their car, at which point an argument ensued. Sanders' brother was punched, Sanders pulled out his gun, Martinez allegedly started moving toward Sanders and Sanders fired.
Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.
A GoFundMe to support Martinez's family has been set up. It can be viewed at bit.ly/3fXDUZU.
Today's mugshots: Aug. 12
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Alondro L Pratt Jr.
Alondro (aka Elbert Oneal) L Pratt Jr., 200 bock of Hubbard Street, Racine, hit and run (attended vehicle), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Quincy L Ross Jr.
Quincy L Ross Jr., 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Roberto G Barrios
Roberto (aka Manuel Garcia) G Barrios, 2000 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Dontreill T Davis
Dontreill T Davis, 1900 block of Jay Eye See Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), possession of THC, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer.
Kevin M Bressette
Kevin M Bressette, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Herman Randell Haynes
Herman Randell Haynes, 1400 block of 12th Street, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Aahlanzoe S Jones
Aahlanzoe S Jones, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robert E Liggins
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert E Liggins, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Arthur J Malacara
Arthur J Malacara, 1400 block of 13th Avenue, Union Grove, retail theft (remove anti-theft device, less than or equal to $500), disorderly conduct.
Jonathan R Olsen
Jonathan R Olsen, 1700 block of Villa Street, Racine, interference with fire fighting (alarms/fire fighters), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Kelvie D Ransom
Kelvie D Ransom, 1900 block of Mead Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (less than or equal to 3 grams, use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaitlyn Nicole Riley
Kaitlyn Nicole Riley, Franklin, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Edward Sanders Jr.
Edward Sanders Jr., 1200 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon.
Deborah J Frederickson
Deborah J Frederickson, 2400 block of North Emmertsen Road, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
