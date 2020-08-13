You are the owner of this article.
Identity released of man killed in Saturday shooting outside Outbreak Billiards on Douglas Ave.
Identity released of man killed in Saturday shooting outside Outbreak Billiards on Douglas Ave.

Guillermo Julian Martinez III "Choop"

RACINE — The Racine Police Department on Thursday released the identity of the man killed just after 10 p.m. Saturday in a shooting on Douglas Avenue. He was 23-year-old Guillermo "Choop" Martinez.

An obituary describes Martinez as "Loyal, good man, fearless, brave and loving. Guillermo was always finding things to do with his nieces and nephew like; basketball, football, tag, and swings and swimming. Loyal to his friends and family, a good man to the family around him. Fearless protector of what he stands for and who he loves. Brave a soldier, also full of courage, loving to his nieces and nephews." Photos show him growing up playing football and boxing.

A visitation is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, which will be livestreamed at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home's Facebook page at facebook.com/meredithfuneralhome.

The Racine man charged with shooting Martinez, Edward Sanders Jr., of the 1200 block of Hagerer Street, told police he never meant to kill anyone, according to a criminal complaint charging Sanders with first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.

Police were called just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday to the parking lot at Outbreak Billiards, 1717 Douglas Ave. for a report of shots fired and arrived to find a group of people involved in a loud commotion in the lot.

According to police, Sanders told them he had called 911 after firing his gun when he and his brother confronted a group about reaching into their car, at which point an argument ensued. Sanders' brother was punched, Sanders pulled out his gun, Martinez allegedly started moving toward Sanders and Sanders fired.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.

A GoFundMe to support Martinez's family has been set up. It can be viewed at bit.ly/3fXDUZU.

