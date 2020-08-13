Identity released of man killed in Saturday shooting outside Outbreak Billiards on Douglas Ave.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Police Department on Thursday released the identity of the man killed just after 10 p.m. Saturday in a shooting on Douglas Avenue. He was 23-year-old Guillermo "Choop" Martinez.

An obituary describes Martinez as "Loyal, good man, fearless, brave and loving. Guillermo was always finding things to do with his nieces and nephew like; basketball, football, tag, and swings and swimming. Loyal to his friends and family, a good man to the family around him. Fearless protector of what he stands for and who he loves. Brave a soldier, also full of courage, loving to his nieces and nephews." Photos show him growing up playing football and boxing.

A visitation is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. Saturday, which will be livestreamed at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home's Facebook page at facebook.com/meredithfuneralhome.

The Racine man charged with shooting Martinez, Edward Sanders Jr., of the 1200 block of Hagerer Street, told police he never meant to kill anyone, according to a criminal complaint charging Sanders with first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a minimum sentence of life in prison.