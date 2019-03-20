KENOSHA — Police have released the identity of the woman who was struck and killed after being hit by a vehicle in the 11500 block of 52nd Street (Highway 158) Monday morning.
The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Desiree Williams of Milwaukee, according to a release issued by Kenosha Police Wednesday afternoon.
At 5:16 a.m. Monday, police and fire crews were dispatched to just south of Kenosha Airport and just north of the former Dairyland Dog Track. Williams was transported by ambulance to the St. Catherine’s Campus of Froedtert South Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, where she died.
Police have not yet identified the driver, but said he was an adult man who was cooperating with the investigation.
The Wisconsin State Patrol accident investigation team is assisting Kenosha Police with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.