"I’m never going to forget that day" | Teen found guilty for 2019 robbery that became murder

However, when they got to the top of the stairs, Ellison was there with a shotgun. Cunningham also was there.

When Ellison demanded their stuff, Martinez tried to pull Padilla out of the house and said, “I got you.”

When the shot rang out, Martinez ran. When he was safely away, he called 911.

After the shot, Webster, Ellison and Cunningham also ran.

The defense

Ellison has maintained his innocence and at trial the defense attempted to transfer the liability for the homicide to Cunningham.

Martinez told the court that he did not know either Ellison or Cunningham before the murder. Although Ellison was in a hoodie with the hood pulled up, the witness said he was still able to identify the person holding the gun.

Carl Johnson, the defendant’s attorney, wondered how it was Martinez did not know Ellison since they had been going to the same schools for years.

Martinez said that he did not like school, so he rarely went and thus never met Ellison.

Johnson also questioned the fact that Martinez picked Ellison out of a picture lineup the police had created.