"I kinda drunk" Racine man allegedly told officer after being accused of firing gun into air Sunday evening

RACINE — A Racine man accused of shooting a gun into the air Sunday evening allegedly admitted to police "I kinda drunk."

Jonathan Peet Jr., 34, of the 1700 block of 12th Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 1700 block of 12th Street for a man with a gun.

Upon arrival, an officer saw a man, later identified as Peet, who matched the description of the man with the gun. Peet removed a gun from his waistband and put it on the porch. The officer could smell the odor of alcohol coming from his breath and saw he had glossy eyes.

Peet said that a gray SUV drove by his house and the driver pointed a gun at him and said "I'm at you."

He said he did not know who it was or why they pointed a gun at him. He called someone to bring him a gun to protect himself. The SUV came back around, so Peet said he pointed the gun in the air and fired a shot. He admitted to having three Captain Morgan and Cokes, and he told the officer "I kinda drunk."

Peet was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on May 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

