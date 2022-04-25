"I kinda drunk" Racine man allegedly told officer after being accused of firing gun into air Sunday evening

RACINE — A Racine man accused of shooting a gun into the air Sunday evening allegedly admitted to police "I kinda drunk."
Jonathan Peet Jr., 34, of the 1700 block of 12th Street, was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the 1700 block of 12th Street for a man with a gun.
Upon arrival, an officer saw a man, later identified as Peet, who matched the description of the man with the gun. Peet removed a gun from his waistband and put it on the porch. The officer could smell the odor of alcohol coming from his breath and saw he had glossy eyes.
Peet said that a gray SUV drove by his house and the driver pointed a gun at him and said "I'm at you."
He said he did not know who it was or why they pointed a gun at him. He called someone to bring him a gun to protect himself. The SUV came back around, so Peet said he pointed the gun in the air and fired a shot. He admitted to having three Captain Morgan and Cokes, and he told the officer "I kinda drunk."
Peet was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on May 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 25, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 25
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Roberto M. Ibarra
Roberto M. Ibarra, 1300 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), failure to install ignition interlock device, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Zaire K. Lewis
Zaire K. Lewis, Zion, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC.
Keith S. Betts
Keith (aka Big KB) S. Betts, 1000 block of North Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyrone M. Gister
Tyrone M. Gister, 1500 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), carrying a concealed knife.
Cedric M. Lewis
Cedric M. Lewis, Greenfield, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Peet Jr.
Jonathan (aka Lil Jon) Peet Jr., 1700 block of 12th Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).