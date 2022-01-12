'I just want my life back' | Even when criminal charges are dropped, harm remains

STURTEVANT — Criminal charges against William Scott III have been dropped. But his life is still in shambles.

Job offers have been rescinded. His mental health collapsed. A relationship fell apart. He blames it all on allegations, based on rumors, that never led to substantive legal punishment.

Scott, a 29-year-old gun enthusiast who previously lived in Racine but now resides in South Milwaukee, was charged in November 2018 with one count of disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, a misdemeanor, even though he never held a gun on anyone.

The Sturtevant Police Department had recommended charges for making terroristic threats, a conclusion that Scott says was reached because he had been misquoted. As he tells it, a false rumor predicated on an unnecessary fear of firearms got out of hand, leading to the police getting involved.

Even though charges have been dropped, Scott’s life still has not returned to any semblance of normal.

“I’m a law-abiding citizen,” he said when he was first interviewed by The Journal Times in August 2020. But “my name is in really bad standing right now … I just want my life back.”

Fear leads to 911 call

Scott had been working at a Sturtevant food products supplier, Kerry Seasonings, 1751 Enterprise Drive. Kerry Seasonings did not reply to requests for comment on this report.

He had a feud with management after being demoted for unsafe forklift driving.

On Oct. 31, 2018, after that demotion, Scott was upset with what he felt was elitism from among “higher-ups” at the company. He commented to a coworker that people in management “need to understand that they bleed the same as anyone else.”

That comment, police reports and Scott agree, followed his response to a coworker who had asked the hypothetical question: “What would you do if you won the lottery?”

According to Scott, he replied by saying he would start advocating for workers’ rights, and one of the steps to doing that was to get people in power to better understand that they are no different than the typical worker. Hence, the “bleed the same as anyone else” comment.

The next day, management found out about what Scott had said. A manager told police that Scott had said “management can be shot just like anyone else,” which Scott has repeatedly attested was a misquote.

“That is not what I said. My words were taken out of context,” Scott said. “It’s like a bad game of Telephone.”

Police were called to escort Scott out of the building.

When officers interviewed coworkers, one coworker confirmed that Scott had said something to the effect of “management bleeds just like the rest of us” and did not say anything about shooting anyone as the manager had attested, according to reports acquired by The Journal Times.

Still, when he was charged, the criminal complaint quotes Scott as having said “management can be shot, just like everyone else,” with no mention of the conflicting statements.

When police asked Scott’s peers if Scott had ever made any other threatening remarks, none of them said he had, the reports state. However, one manager reported he was “fearful of retaliation” from Scott.

Scott is a gun enthusiast. He had been studying gunsmithing at the time and said he legally owned eight firearms. A week prior to being suspended, he had shown up to work wearing body armor. He said he was trying to “break in” the gear.

When a coworker became fearful that one of his coworkers was wearing body armor, Scott was asked to take it off and he complied.

When police confronted Scott on Nov. 1, 2018, they found multiple firearms in his car, among them a loaded semiautomatic rifle in a backpack. Officers told him that was an unsafe way to store the weapon, although it isn’t illegal.

Owning 8 guns not strange in U.S. Despite his passion for firearms, Scott said he did not even touch a gun during months the court case was progressing. Even after charges were dropped, it took weeks for his property — the eight guns — to be returned. Approximately two out of every three American gun owners have multiple guns, and 29% of legal gun owners own five or more guns, according to 2017 polling from the Pew Research Center. It also isn’t uncommon for gun owners to have far more than eight firearms. According to a 2015 survey from The Guardian, the 3% of American adults who own the most guns average owning 17 firearms per person, equaling 133 million guns for fewer than 800,000 people.

Job offers rescinded, stability gone

In the years since, Scott hasn’t been able to maintain steady work with the ugly charges hanging over his head.

Twice in the summer of 2020, he was told he’d been hired but had the offers rescinded. In August 2020, the day after he got hired by a freight company, he got a phone call telling him that offer was being rescinded because his would-be boss had found out about the criminal charge.

Less than a week later, a deal was made and the criminal charges were dropped.

Had that employer waited a couple days to check his background, or had the courts moved a little bit faster — the case was repeatedly delayed due to issues with witnesses and the COVID-19 pandemic — Scott could have been faster on the path back to normality. But there’s no guarantee, since Wisconsin does little to clean people’s records after charges have been dropped.

Scott admits mistakes were made, like being unsafe with his gun storage in his car and issues with management, but the implications in the dropped charges still hang over his head.

Uncleansed records

The way in which many employers rely on background checks is harmful to Americans with even minor blips on their record. It exacerbates the ongoing worker shortage, according to an analysis by the Prison Policy Institute.

For one, dropped charges — like Scott’s — often stick around on background checks even when they shouldn’t.

The National Employment Law Project notes that about half of the records in the FBI’s database have no information about how a case concluded — so a charge that was dropped would remain as a dark mark on background checks. As The New York Times reported on the database: “Your record might list an arrest for a serious crime — but omit the information that the case was dropped.”

In September 2020, The Journal Times reported on a lawsuit against Target that involved a local man having had a job offer rescinded because a background check found a felony charge on his record, even though that charge was supposed to have been expunged. That lawsuit was won because criminal charges and arrests disproportionately affect people of color, and thus a court ruled that Target was acting discriminatorily by simply relying on typically standardized background checks.

The U.S. government acknowledges this phenomenon. The Commission on Civil Rights in June 2019 presented a 174-page report: “Collateral Consequences: The Crossroads of Punishment, Redemption, and the Effects on Communities.”

It stated: “Collateral consequences exacerbate punishment beyond the criminal conviction after an individual completes the court-imposed sentence. Valid public safety bases support some collateral consequences, such as limitations on working with children for people convicted of particular dangerous crimes. Many collateral consequences, however, are unrelated either to the underlying crime for which a person has been convicted or to a public safety purpose. When the collateral consequences are unrelated in this way, their imposition generally negatively affects public safety and the public good.”

Forty-seven states ensure that expunged records of conviction are cleared from the databases that are used for background checks.

Wisconsin does not have such a protection, nor do Maine or Montana. Even if charges are dropped, their impact lingers.

“Wisconsin is an outlier … the fact that you’ve got arrested for this, that or the other thing, that’s there, that’s public,” said Margaret Colgate Love, a former U.S. pardon attorney who now serves on the board of directors of the Collateral Consequences Resource Center. “Even a misdemeanor can be held against you.”

As the Center for American Progress reported in 2020: “Most states provide some form of expungement or sealing for certain types of records. Yet the federal government currently does not have a regular mechanism for clearing federal conviction or even nonconviction records. Expungements and sealing typically require the individual to file a petition, appear in court, and serve a waiting period without reoffending.

“Taking these steps, however, can cost hundreds of dollars in legal and administrative fees, dissuading many who are eligible from expunging or sealing their criminal records. Additionally, many eligible individuals simply may not know that these remedies are even an option.”

The Center for American Progress advises all states pass “clean slate” laws “to automate expungement and sealing procedures, in recognition of the many barriers that can prevent eligible individuals from clearing their records when filing a petition is required.”

Charges gone, impact remains

When the state offered to drop the charge and instead just cite him for disorderly conduct, Scott took the offer. In October 2021, the citation also was dropped. That’s all still on his publicly viewable online record.

After months turned to years of struggle finding steady employment, Scott stopped looking. He now runs his own powerwashing business: Wet Stone Powerwashing LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.