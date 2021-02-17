'I just wanna help people': Park grad receives scholarship honoring RPD officer killed in crash last year

RACINE — When Jennifer Diener was killed in a car crash in February last year, the Diener family decided to honor her memory by doing what Diener loved most: helping her community.
The family started the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund at the Racine Community Foundation, which will soon give its first award, the Racine Police Department announced Tuesday.
The fund has grown and a $1,500 scholarship award will be presented to 2019 Park High School graduate Alexis Talbert less than a year after its creation.
The crash that claimed Diener’s life, which occurred on Highway 20 when she was on her way home from a skiing trip, also claimed the life of Elizabeth Olszewski, a Union Grave native and up-and-coming attorney.
Diener served 25 years with the Racine Police Department. Diener had both her undergraduate and master’s degrees in criminal justice.
Her family decided that encouraging other women to enter into the law enforcement field was the ideal way to honor Diener’s legacy, the press release said.
The recipient
Talbert, 19, attends Gateway Technical College and is majoring in criminal justice. She said she has been interested in criminal justice and law enforcement since the beginning of high school.
“I like helping others and hearing others’ stories,” Talbert said. “I just wanna help people.”
When Talbert got the news she received the scholarship, she said, “I had tears in my eyes.”
In thanking the donors again, she said “It was good to know that people are here to help you and support you as well as your family. I’m so thankful.”
Talbert is aware she is entering a male-dominated field. According to a 2015 study by the FBI, females make up about 26% of law enforcement employees.
“I feel kind of nervous, but motivated,” Talbert said of entering the field. “It makes me want to make it happen, prove myself that I can do it.”
Creating the scholarship
“On behalf of the sworn members of the Racine Police Department, we are humbled by the creation of the scholarship fund that will honor the life and legacy of our beloved colleague, Officer Jennifer Diener,” Racine Police Chief Art Howell said in a news release. “This special fund will support the education of women in law enforcement for years to come.”
The Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund benefits women at Gateway Technical College studying criminal justice who reside in Racine County.
“Jenny was forever honored and proud to serve alongside her friends and colleagues in law enforcement,” said Brian Diener, Jennifer’s husband, in a news release. “This scholarship will honor that commitment as well as her memory and it will continue to serve as a guide to women entering the profession.”
Donations to support the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund should be made out to the Racine Community Foundation and sent to 1135 Warwick Way, Suite 200, Racine, WI 53406, or online at racinecommunityfoundation.org.
Today's mugshots: Feb. 15
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Alejandro G Rodriguez
Alejandro (aka Bito Martinez) G Rodriguez, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Nicole E Schwartz
Nicole E Schwartz, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Rochelle T Trevino
Rochelle T Trevino, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Randolph T Vassh
Randolph T Vassh, 5800 block of Highway V, Caledonia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
John W Ziolkowski Jr.
John (aka Scott Poplawski) W Ziolkowski Jr., 700 block of Racine Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), stalking (domestic abuse assessments).
Jaylen W James
Jaylen W James, 200 block of Harrison Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Margie J Phillips
Margie J Phillips, 1600 block of Charles Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Ronald Stovall
Ronald Stovall, 2000 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of cocaine, possession of THC, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
David T Galbraith
David T Galbraith, 3200 block of 17th Street, Racine, possession of child pornography, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gary E Gross
Gary E Gross, 3600 block of Newman Road, Racine, operating while intoxicated (5th or 6th offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (5th or 6th offense).
Michael W Kelley-Dellach
Michael W Kelley-Dellach, 3100 block of Conrad Drive, Racine, stalking, disorderly conduct.