'I just wanna help people': Park grad receives scholarship honoring RPD officer killed in crash last year

Diener served 25 years with the Racine Police Department. Diener had both her undergraduate and master’s degrees in criminal justice.

Her family decided that encouraging other women to enter into the law enforcement field was the ideal way to honor Diener’s legacy, the press release said.

The recipient

Talbert, 19, attends Gateway Technical College and is majoring in criminal justice. She said she has been interested in criminal justice and law enforcement since the beginning of high school.

“I like helping others and hearing others’ stories,” Talbert said. “I just wanna help people.”

When Talbert got the news she received the scholarship, she said, “I had tears in my eyes.”

In thanking the donors again, she said “It was good to know that people are here to help you and support you as well as your family. I’m so thankful.”

Talbert is aware she is entering a male-dominated field. According to a 2015 study by the FBI, females make up about 26% of law enforcement employees.