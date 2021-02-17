 Skip to main content
'I just wanna help people': Park grad receives scholarship honoring RPD officer killed in crash last year
RACINE — When Jennifer Diener was killed in a car crash in February last year, the Diener family decided to honor her memory by doing what Diener loved most: helping her community.

The family started the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund at the Racine Community Foundation, which will soon give its first award, the Racine Police Department announced Tuesday.

The fund has grown and a $1,500 scholarship award will be presented to 2019 Park High School graduate Alexis Talbert less than a year after its creation.

The crash that claimed Diener’s life, which occurred on Highway 20 when she was on her way home from a skiing trip, also claimed the life of Elizabeth Olszewski, a Union Grave native and up-and-coming attorney.

Diener served 25 years with the Racine Police Department. Diener had both her undergraduate and master’s degrees in criminal justice.

Her family decided that encouraging other women to enter into the law enforcement field was the ideal way to honor Diener’s legacy, the press release said.

Talbert, 19, attends Gateway Technical College and is majoring in criminal justice. She said she has been interested in criminal justice and law enforcement since the beginning of high school.

“I like helping others and hearing others’ stories,” Talbert said. “I just wanna help people.”

When Talbert got the news she received the scholarship, she said, “I had tears in my eyes.”

In thanking the donors again, she said “It was good to know that people are here to help you and support you as well as your family. I’m so thankful.”

Talbert is aware she is entering a male-dominated field. According to a 2015 study by the FBI, females make up about 26% of law enforcement employees.

“I feel kind of nervous, but motivated,” Talbert said of entering the field. “It makes me want to make it happen, prove myself that I can do it.”

Creating the scholarship

“On behalf of the sworn members of the Racine Police Department, we are humbled by the creation of the scholarship fund that will honor the life and legacy of our beloved colleague, Officer Jennifer Diener,” Racine Police Chief Art Howell said in a news release. “This special fund will support the education of women in law enforcement for years to come.”

The Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund benefits women at Gateway Technical College studying criminal justice who reside in Racine County.

“Jenny was forever honored and proud to serve alongside her friends and colleagues in law enforcement,” said Brian Diener, Jennifer’s husband, in a news release. “This scholarship will honor that commitment as well as her memory and it will continue to serve as a guide to women entering the profession.”

Donations to support the Jennifer J. Diener Women in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fund should be made out to the Racine Community Foundation and sent to 1135 Warwick Way, Suite 200, Racine, WI 53406, or online at racinecommunityfoundation.org.

