‘I had no choice’: Accused killer says it was self-defense against her abuser

RACINE — Five days after 45-year-old Victor Perez was shot and killed in a home on Villa Street, the woman who is accused of shooting him has been charged with his homicide. But she says it was self-defense.
“He was going to kill me,” 38-year-old Angela Scheit, of the 1800 block of Villa Street, told police, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday afternoon by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. “I had no choice.”
Scheit, a mother of four, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon. If convicted, she faces a mandatory life sentence in prison.
In interviews with police, Scheit indicated that she was trapped in an abusive relationship with Perez. They met last month through Facebook, she said.
“Initially he was loving,” Scheit told police, according to the complaint, but then he “became controlling and violent.
“She stated she did not want to be with him, and did not want him to move in (with her on Villa Street), but that he threatened to burn her house down if she did not let him move into the house.”
Scheit’s family has come forward, saying she shouldn’t have been charged because of the situation she was in.
“This is not right,” said Patty Herrera, Scheit’s aunt. “I just hope they release my niece ... She is being tortured for something that was self-defense.”
Herrera said that Perez had forced her niece to delete her social media accounts and was preventing her from visiting family, that he had beat her on a daily basis and even pistol whipped her.
“In order for her to go as far as she did, to shoot someone ... someone must have been trying to hurt her,” Herrera said. “She was afraid of something happening to her or her family ... It was because of him (Perez).”
Another woman, identified as Marie Sandoval, commented about this case on Facebook: “I hope they investigate this right. I met Angela ... And no way is she a cold blooded murderer, something had to happened for her to feel threatened, and for her to do that. Prayers for the family and her.”
Scheit has never before been charged with a crime in the State of Wisconsin, according to online court records.
Scheit’s cash bond was set at $250,000 after a Wednesday court appearance. She is next due in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 19 and was still in the Racine County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.
A prayer vigil, organized by the Racine Interfaith Coalition, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Villa Street.
Night of the homicide
When a Racine Police officer first saw Perez’s body inside a home in the 1800 block of Villa Street on Friday, the officer reported that there appeared to be a black handgun in Perez’s waistband, but “it was later determined the weapon on (Perez) was not a firearm,” according to police.
According to the complaint, Scheit later told police that she shot Perez after the two got into an argument on Friday.
She said that she had taken a photo of Perez holding her .380 Smith & Wesson handgun. He then gave her the gun back, at which point he noticed a notification on Scheit’s phone that “infuriated him.”
Perez then took several steps toward Scheit. That’s when she shot him, according to the complaint.
There were two bullet wounds observed in Perez’s chest, according to police, and an autopsy conducted by the Milwaukee County Examiner’s Office confirmed the cause of death was “multiple gunshot wounds.”
