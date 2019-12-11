‘I had no choice’: Accused killer says it was self-defense against her abuser

“She stated she did not want to be with him, and did not want him to move in (with her on Villa Street), but that he threatened to burn her house down if she did not let him move into the house.”

Scheit’s family has come forward, saying she shouldn’t have been charged because of the situation she was in.

“This is not right,” said Patty Herrera, Scheit’s aunt. “I just hope they release my niece ... She is being tortured for something that was self-defense.”

Herrera said that Perez had forced her niece to delete her social media accounts and was preventing her from visiting family, that he had beat her on a daily basis and even pistol whipped her.

“In order for her to go as far as she did, to shoot someone ... someone must have been trying to hurt her,” Herrera said. “She was afraid of something happening to her or her family ... It was because of him (Perez).”