'I forgot it’s not legal everywhere:' Illinois man allegedly caught with marijuana on I-94

YORKVILLE — A 57-year-old Illinois man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly being caught driving under the influence on Interstate 94 with marijuana and narcotics in his vehicle.
David M. Thames of Grayslake, Ill. Is charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of marijuana, both felonies and second offenses, as well as operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy on Friday stopped Thames on the Interstate 94 off ramp leading to Highway 11 after seeing that the vehicle he was driving did not have registration lamps, was repeatedly swerving out of its lane and straddling lanes and was going suspiciously slowly.
As Thames searched for his registration paperwork, the deputy allegedly saw two edible marijuana bars with marijuana leaf decals on them, as well as marijuana vaping cartridges and several pill bottles inside the vehicle.
In response to the deputy seeing the marijuana Thames allegedly said, “Oh yeah, I forgot it’s not legal everywhere.” Recreational marijuana was legalized in Illinois as of Jan. 1.
Also in the vehicle deputies found a marijuana joint, hydrocodone and oxycodone pills and a nugget of marijuana.
Thames told officers that he takes pain medication. Deputies observed that his speech was slow and slurred and that he showed signs of intoxication.
A $5,000 signature bond was set for Thames in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. As a condition of his bond he is not to consume or possess any controlled substances.
A status conference in this case is set for 8:30 a.m. on June 11.
Today's mugshots: May 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Delvin S Hoard
Delvin S Hoard, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of THC, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Donald K Patrick
Donald K Patrick, 4000 block of North Main Street, Racine, possession of a controlled substance.
John M Reins Casper
John M Reins Casper, 7900 block of Greendale Avenue, Burlington, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jacob A Stroman
Jacob A Stroman, Chicago, Illinois, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Elizabeth M Suwyn
Elizabeth M Suwyn, 3800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, failure to report to jail.
David M Thames
David M Thames, Grayslake, Illinois, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, operating while under the influence (2nd offense), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.
Cruz C Tobias
Cruz C Tobias, 1100 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Kendal O Watson
Kendal O Watson, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Amy R Woodward
Amy R Woodward, 700 block of Virginia Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping, resisting an officer.
Chester Randolph III
Chester Randolph III, 2000 block of Carmel Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of a child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey J McWhorter
Jeffrey (aka Darian Adams) J McWhorter, 2900 block of Waterview Creek, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 1 to 5 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ryan L Dobs
Ryan L Dobs, Redgranite, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Zarnell S Massie
Zarnell S Massie, 2900 block of Russet Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, felony bail jumping.
Michael A Conner
Michael A Conner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim.
Kevin M Francois
Kevin M Francois, 1300 block of Quincy Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), possession of THC, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
