'I forgot it’s not legal everywhere:' Illinois man allegedly caught with marijuana on I-94
YORKVILLE — A 57-year-old Illinois man is facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly being caught driving under the influence on Interstate 94 with marijuana and narcotics in his vehicle.

David M. Thames of Grayslake, Ill. Is charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of marijuana, both felonies and second offenses, as well as operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, all misdemeanors.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Racine County Sheriff’s deputy on Friday stopped Thames on the Interstate 94 off ramp leading to Highway 11 after seeing that the vehicle he was driving did not have registration lamps, was repeatedly swerving out of its lane and straddling lanes and was going suspiciously slowly.

As Thames searched for his registration paperwork, the deputy allegedly saw two edible marijuana bars with marijuana leaf decals on them, as well as marijuana vaping cartridges and several pill bottles inside the vehicle.

In response to the deputy seeing the marijuana Thames allegedly said, “Oh yeah, I forgot it’s not legal everywhere.” Recreational marijuana was legalized in Illinois as of Jan. 1. 

Also in the vehicle deputies found a marijuana joint, hydrocodone and oxycodone pills and a nugget of marijuana.

Thames told officers that he takes pain medication. Deputies observed that his speech was slow and slurred and that he showed signs of intoxication.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Thames in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. As a condition of his bond he is not to consume or possess any controlled substances.

A status conference in this case is set for 8:30 a.m. on June 11.

David Thames

Thames 
