'I feel sick' | 5 years in prison for man who filmed two teens while they showered

RACINE — A local man is going to prison for surreptitiously taping two teenagers while they showered, igniting years of emotional strife.
Santos Villarreal, 50, was sentenced on Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court to five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervised release for 10 counts of “capturing an intimate representation.”
An additional nine counts of capturing an intimate representation were dismissed, along with two counts of invasion of privacy using a surveillance device.
The defendant will be given credit for 820 days time served.
Allowed to speak on his own behalf, the defendant said, “I’m just sorry for everything.”
“I made a big-(expletive) mistake,” Villarreal said. He promised he would never contact the victims again.
Judge Timothy Boyle said the videos on the defendant’s phone were disturbing.
“The emotional trauma that’s involved with taking away someone’s sanctity of their privacy is about as demanding as taking a piece of them,” he said.
Case history
According to the criminal complaint, Villarreal was arrested in November 2018 after a family member found images on his phone of young women showering and contacted authorities.
An investigation by the Racine Police Department determined that Villarreal positioned a cellphone to take videos of nude women exiting the shower. On the phone, 19 screenshots from the videos were found.
Two different women have been identified in the photos. Neither of the women consented to the videos being taken, police reported.
Police believe that at least two videos were taken in October and November of 2018.
Nightmares since
Villarreal was in a position of trust with both of the women, one of whom testified during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.
She spoke of the difficulty of the repeated delays in the case. “We want to go forward; we both just want to move forward.”
She told the court she has had nightmares for months and described herself as mad, angry and confused. She said there was also a phase where she did not want to live. She spoke of the difficulty of wearing even a T-shirt because it exposed her.
“I feel sick that I’m showing any kind of skin,” she said.
Her mom, who stood with her during her statement, said: “It’s not your fault.”
“I know,” she responded through tears.
The young woman requested a period of imprisonment so she and the other victim can have time to heal.
“I thought he was someone I could trust,” she said. “I grew up with him, and for him to do that to both of us — it’s unbelievable ... I still sometimes can’t wrap my brain around it.”
She said the defendant must be sick to do what he did.
The young woman’s mother also requested a prison sentence. “We just need to him put away,” she said.
Companion case
The defendant has a separate case for allegedly trying to contact the victims.
Villarreal was allegedly out on bond for the videotaping case when the alleged contact occurred.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of felony bail jumping, according to court records.
He pleaded not guilty and a jury trial was scheduled to begin on Aug. 3.