'I feel sick' | 5 years in prison for man who filmed two teens while they showered

An investigation by the Racine Police Department determined that Villarreal positioned a cellphone to take videos of nude women exiting the shower. On the phone, 19 screenshots from the videos were found.

Two different women have been identified in the photos. Neither of the women consented to the videos being taken, police reported.

Police believe that at least two videos were taken in October and November of 2018.

Nightmares since

Villarreal was in a position of trust with both of the women, one of whom testified during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

She spoke of the difficulty of the repeated delays in the case. “We want to go forward; we both just want to move forward.”

She told the court she has had nightmares for months and described herself as mad, angry and confused. She said there was also a phase where she did not want to live. She spoke of the difficulty of wearing even a T-shirt because it exposed her.

“I feel sick that I’m showing any kind of skin,” she said.

Her mom, who stood with her during her statement, said: “It’s not your fault.”

“I know,” she responded through tears.