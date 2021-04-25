'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him

RACINE — It has been less than a year since Angela Martinez lost her only brother to gun violence.
Martinez was in court on Friday for the sentencing of the man who pulled the trigger, Edward Sanders.
At the hearing, Martinez gave a victim impact statement about her journey from seeing the defendant as a monster to asking the court to show mercy — the same mercy she would want for her brother if it was him in the defendant’s chair.
Case history
Sanders repeatedly said in court that he did not intend to kill Guillermo Martinez, 23, on Aug. 8, 2020 in the parking lot of Outbreak Billiards and Bar.
Sanders and his brother, Deangelo Herron, were in the parking lot meeting up with friends when Herron was jumped by Martinez and some friends.
The two groups did not know each other.
Fearing for his brother, who was on the ground getting beat up, Sanders — who has a concealed carry permit — pulled his firearm and warned the group he was armed.
When the beating continued, Sanders shot Guillermo Martinez in the shoulder.
The bullet travelled through his torso, through both lungs, and Martinez died at the scene.
‘By far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard’
Among those who addressed the court, some speaking for the victim and some for the defendant, was Angela Martinez, the victim’s sister.
She told the court that she missed her brother every day. For her, there would be no more memories, she would not get to see him grow old, her children would never get to know their uncle.
Martinez said after her brother was killed, she envisioned the man who pulled the trigger as “a vicious killer.”
She told the court it was easier to focus on the anger because it masked the pain she felt at the loss of her brother.
Martinez acknowledged her brother was no saint, that he made mistakes and was learning from them. It hurt her that there were people who judged him mercilessly, she added. He was also forgiving, more forgiving than she understood at the time.
“Losing him has changed the way that I judge people, the way that I see them,” Martinez told the court. “And sitting through this trial, letting go of the anger, and unmasking the pain and sorrow and grief this tragedy has brought on the whole family has been the hardest part.”
She continued, “Now, I don’t see a monster anymore.”
In her journey, she learned to see the defendant as someone’s brother, son and uncle.
“A person who made a mistake, just like my brother had done so many times before — except this mistake took a life,” Angela Martinez said.
Her brother was gone and that hurt, she said, but she saw through the process another family who was also hurting: the family of Edward Sanders.
“I do not wish this suffering on anyone,” she said.
“So as a sister who lost a brother, and a daughter who sees the pain in her mom’s face every day, I ask you for the same mercy for this man as I would if it were my brother sitting in the same place,” Angela Martinez said.
She concluded by saying she prayed that both families were able to heal and grow.
Judge Robert Repischak was so moved by Angela Martinez’s words that he asked her to read the concluding remarks again.
She then spoke directly to Edward Sanders.
“I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.
Judge Repischak said, “That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard.”