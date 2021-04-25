'I don’t see a monster anymore' | Sister of man killed during fight asks for leniency on behalf of man who shot him

The bullet travelled through his torso, through both lungs, and Martinez died at the scene.

‘By far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard’

Among those who addressed the court, some speaking for the victim and some for the defendant, was Angela Martinez, the victim’s sister.

She told the court that she missed her brother every day. For her, there would be no more memories, she would not get to see him grow old, her children would never get to know their uncle.

Martinez said after her brother was killed, she envisioned the man who pulled the trigger as “a vicious killer.”

She told the court it was easier to focus on the anger because it masked the pain she felt at the loss of her brother.

Martinez acknowledged her brother was no saint, that he made mistakes and was learning from them. It hurt her that there were people who judged him mercilessly, she added. He was also forgiving, more forgiving than she understood at the time.