'I can't get arrested for texts' man allegedly claimed after making sexual advances on underage girl

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 26-year-old man has been accused of making sexual advances toward an underage girl. Upon being arrested, he allegedly told officers “I can’t get arrested for texts.”

Ricky L. Brown, of the 6000 block of Joanne Drive, Mount Pleasant, was charged with a felony count of child enticement in addition to misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a third offense) and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to Tsunami Express Car Wash at 6315 Washington Ave. for a minor receiving inappropriate texts from Brown.

Upon arrival, the officer met with the girl who showed texts from Brown where he made sexual advances.

The officer was allowed to act as if he was the girl and texted Brown. When the officer told Brown that the girl was a minor, he said “It’ll have to be lowkey.” Brown then suggested the two meet at his apartment, but it was ultimately decided Brown picked up the girl after school.

On Wednesday, officers saw Brown get into his vehicle at 3 p.m. and then go to the destination. Upon arrival, officers took Brown into custody. A strong odor of alcohol was coming from Brown, and inside his vehicle was an open Mike’s Hard Lemonade. Brown made statements such as “I can’t get arrested for texts. I didn’t even do anything to her.”

Upon arrival at the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Brown performed the field sobriety tests and took a preliminary breath test, which had a result of 0.21, more than double the legal limit of 0.08. He was charged with his third OWI.

Brown was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.