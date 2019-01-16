Try 1 month for 99¢
Racine County Sheriff's Office News
RAYMOND — Four out of five people inside a speeding car were allegedly found carrying drugs Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint:

After pulling over a vehicle that was driving 95-100 mph on Interstate 94, a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy said he immediately smelled marijuana and alcohol coming from the vehicle.

None of the five occupants had seat belts on, four of them allegedly had drugs including marijuana and cocaine on their persons, and a half-empty 1.75-liter bottle of Bacardi Gold rum was found inside the car.

The driver, 36-year-old Dennis Dashiell of Rock Island, Ill., reportedly failed all three field sobriety tests administered at the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

After a breath test showed Dashiell’s blood-alcohol content was 0.172 percent, he was arrested. He allegedly swore at law enforcement personnel and yelled, “I am fully not cooperative!” and “I am not afraid of being tased,” the complaint states.

After a warrant was issued, it reportedly took five deputies to hold Dashiell still enough for his blood to be taken.

Dashiell has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated for the third time, in addition to first-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

One of the car’s other occupants, 32-year-old Eric E. Jones of Crete, Ill., was charged with repeat offenses of possession of THC and possession of cocaine.

Jones is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Dashiell’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Jan. 23 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

