I-94 accident, Aug. 19

A crash pushed the Interstate 94 median into oncoming traffic Monday evening.

 Photo courtesy of the Racine County Sheriff's Office

MOUNT PLEASANT — An Interstate 94 median was again pushed into oncoming traffic after a crash Monday evening, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

At 4:26 p.m., a northbound dump truck made a lane change from the center to the right lane just north of Highway 11. As the dump truck switched lanes, it hit the rear of a sedan, causing it to spin out across all three lanes of traffic and crash into the median barrier, the Sheriff's Office said.

The barrier was pushed into southbound traffic, but no other vehicles hit it.

No one was injured. Several lanes were shut down for about 30 minutes while responders worked the scene.

The median will be assessed for structural integrity, the Sheriff’s Office said.

In the fiery June 19 crash that killed two semi drivers, the median was also pushed into oncoming traffic, causing three cars to hit it and a semi to veer off the road.

