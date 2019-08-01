RAYMOND — Two Milwaukee residents were arrested Wednesday after the driver was reportedly found to be intoxicated with marijuana and paraphernalia discovered inside the vehicle — along with three children.
At 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, a Strategic Patrol Unit deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 94 for reportedly traveling 82 mph in a posted 60 mph construction zone, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release.
The driver was identified as 26-year-old Thomas G. Gray. Inside the vehicle with Gray, was another adult, 26-year-old Catherine M. Rabell, and three minor children, one of whom was an infant.
The vehicle was searched and marijuana, drug paraphernalia consistent with narcotic sales and a large amount of cash were found.
Gray, who was on parole with the state Department of Corrections for a prior first-degree reckless injury conviction, reportedly failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the Racine County Jail.
Charges of operating while intoxicated, third offense, with passengers under the age of 16 years old, possession with marijuana with the intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office. Gray was also cited for numerous traffic violations.
Rabell was also arrested and taken to the County Jail, and is facing pending charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
The three minor children from the vehicle were released to a family member.
