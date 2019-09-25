{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — A crash on Interstate 94 closed down two northbound lanes and one southbound lane at Braun Road for nearly an hour, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. 

The crash occurred at approximately 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, according to a WisDot traffic notification. Scanner reports indicated that at least one vehicle was involved and was on fire. 

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that preliminary reports indicate that one vehicle pushed the construction barrier into the south lane of traffic.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

After the crash, traffic slowed in both directions. The crash's backups extended onto the East Frontage Road, where northbound traffic was stop-and-go.

At approximately 2 p.m., north and southbound lanes of traffic reopened. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
2

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments