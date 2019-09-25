MOUNT PLEASANT — A crash on Interstate 94 closed down two northbound lanes and one southbound lane at Braun Road for nearly an hour, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred at approximately 1:09 p.m. Wednesday, according to a WisDot traffic notification. Scanner reports indicated that at least one vehicle was involved and was on fire.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said that preliminary reports indicate that one vehicle pushed the construction barrier into the south lane of traffic.
After the crash, traffic slowed in both directions. The crash's backups extended onto the East Frontage Road, where northbound traffic was stop-and-go.
At approximately 2 p.m., north and southbound lanes of traffic reopened.
Ready? Oh see! It's Walker's fault!!!!! If only they would have used cloverleaf interchanges this would have never happened!! The taxpayers are doomed and there are potholes on 16th and Memorial that will swallow my electric car!!!!
