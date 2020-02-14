Hyundai calls $38.1 million verdict 'an outrageous judgement,' plans to file appeal

Hyundai claims that Vanderventer’s spinal cord injury, which rendered him a wheelchair-bound paraplegic, were caused by a serious spinal condition, diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (DISH), which they say had caused 21 of the 24 vertebrae of his back to be fused together, in effect cementing his spine and making it unable to flex.

“During the high forces of the crash, his spine could not move or straighten, so it cracked,” Stewart said. “The exact same injury would have occurred no matter what car he had been driving.”

Hyundai also took issue with Racine County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Gasiorkiewicz allowing what they deemed “an unqualified ‘junk science’ expert witness to testify for the plaintiff, despite the fact that they had done no work or testing on the Elantra’s seat and had no data or scientific basis for their opinions,” Stewart said.

Stewart said the defense was also barred from telling the jury that the Elantra’s seat design is a common design, used by many other car companies, including Honda, Toyota and Nissan.