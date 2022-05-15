Husband of community leader shot and killed after 2 a.m. Sunday in Uptown Racine

RACINE — At least one individual was killed in a bout of gun violence in Racine early Sunday.

The person who died has been identified by loved ones as Terrance Blair.

He is the husband of Yolonda "Yogi" Edwards, a prominent and beloved business owner heavily involved in the Racine community; she owns Yogi's Pud'n, 1505 Washington Ave., and the couple owns Golden Chicken, 3523 16th St., which is to be closed indefinitely following the killing.

Edwards also recently led the effort to collect thousands of dollars to support the family of Brittany Booker, the mother of six killed April 24.

In a Facebook video posted just before 4 a.m. Sunday, with blood still on her face, Edwards recounts what she witnessed.

Edwards said that she was trying to prevent a fight in the parking lot outside of the Mr. Kool bar in Uptown, 1330 Washington Ave., when Blair was fatally shot.

"My husband died trying to save me," she said through tears in the 18-minute video. "He tried his best to hold on ... He was still breathing when the ambulance came."

The Racine Police Department confirmed that a man aged 42 (Blair) died in the shooting and that a 28-year-old woman was also shot, although her wound is non-life threatening. Police said one suspect, who is not publicly identified, is in custody.

In a Sunday morning release, police said they initially responded to the scene at 2:40 a.m.

The Racine Police Department's Major Crimes Unit vehicle was still outside Mr. Kool at sunrise Sunday. Blood could be seen still on a door of the High Riders Motorcycle Club, located next door to Mr. Kool, Sunday morning.

In a statement early Sunday morning, City Council President John Tate II said "The senseless violence we have seen in our City in recent weeks cannot be normalized and cannot be accepted. The apparent uncontrollable rage that people are carrying and the easy access to weapons of devastating harm must not continue. My deepest condolences are with the Blair/Edwards family and loved ones, but condolences are not enough.

"I am calling upon the City of Racine and Racine County's public safety and human services agencies to immediately convene and strategically develop and implement preventative and responsive interventions to the violence proliferating in our community. And if necessary, I am calling upon to State of Wisconsin to make available additional resources to bolster these efforts. Most importantly, none of these efforts should occur without deep engagement with the affected communties (sic)."

City

Edwards put some of the blame on a City of Racine government policy that pressures the proprietors of bars to be responsible for patrons after they exit the businesses.

"The City of Racine told us we are responsible for the patrons after they leave the bar and the parking lot, even though it's not in front of Kool's. I felt obligated to stop what was going on."

Edwards said that Blair told her not to go outside when she saw a fight brewing, but she went outside anyway. When he went outside after her, hoping to protect his wife, is when he got shot, Edwards said.

She posted on Facebook that they met at Mr. Kool. "It's some love story, huh. We met at Kool's and we ended at Kool's."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.