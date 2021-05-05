Hundreds lose power temporarily but most have had it restored after car crashes into utility pole on Hwy. 11

STURTEVANT — Hundreds of buildings lost power temporarily after a car crashed into a utility pole near Blain's Farm & Fleet on Durand Avenue (Highway 11) just after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to a We Energies spokeswoman.

By 10:20 a.m., most have had power resorted after multiple crews responded, although 85 homes were still without power at that time as a result of the crash.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all lanes of Highway 11 between 86th and 90th streets were blocked after the crash and remained closed hours after. The Racine County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene, the DOT reported.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews endeavor to restore power," said Allison Trouy, a spokeswoman for We Energies.

