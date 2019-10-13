RACINE — A man reportedly shot a woman’s German shepherd on Racine’s near north side Saturday afternoon, then walked away.
According to Racine police, the woman, a resident of the 1300 block of LaSalle Street, called at 4:17 p.m. Saturday to say a man had shot her dog and was walking away.
Police said later the woman’s description of the man who shot her dog was vague and that he may have lived in the neighborhood. The perpetrator was unknown to police as of Sunday morning.
After responding to the call, police said the dog was still alive and was taken to Wisconsin Veterinary Referral Center, 4333 Old Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, for treatment.
The woman surrendered the wounded dog, police said — possibly because she could not afford the veterinary bills. The dog will be going to the Wisconsin Humane Society, WHS spokeswoman Angela Speed said Sunday.
“I can confirm that we’re aware of the case and expect the dog to be transferred to the WHS Racine Campus on Monday from a private vet clinic,” Speed said. “We’re hopeful for a full recovery.”
sound like this dog is a victim of an incompetent owner as much as the shooter
