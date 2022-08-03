Huffhines brother arrested again

MOUNT PLEASANT — Three months after pleading guilty to drug dealing charges and still with three months until his sentencing, one of the Huffhines brothers was arrested Tuesday in Mount Pleasant after being accused of driving while inebriated and having drugs on his person.

Tyler and Jacob Huffhines made national news in September 2019 when they — and eventually their mother, Courtney, and several employees of the outfit — were arrested and charged in a widespread, Kenosha County-based black market THC vape enterprise.

Jacob Huffhines, 26, was arrested and had new criminal charges filed against him Tuesday.

Just after midnight Tuesday, police were called to a Kwik Trip, 7155 Durand Ave., for a report of an intoxicated driver after the driver allegedly "informed a complainant he was too drunk to change his own tire and drove into the Menards parking lot" next to the Kwik Trip even though one of his tires was flat, according to a criminal complaint.

An officer on scene reported finding Jacob Huffhines shirtless and "appearing to be intoxicated" in a car with a flat tire; Huffhines told the officer he went to the Menards parking lot to wait for a ride because of the flat tire when police arrived.

"A white powdery substance," which later tested positive for both cocaine and fentanyl, was found in Huffhines' pocket, police said.

Tuesday's arrest came on Tyler Huffhines' 23rd birthday, Aug. 2.

On Tuesday, Jacob Huffhines was charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs as a second-and-subsequent offense and felony possession of cocaine as a repeat offender. He may also be non-criminally cited for OWI. He was given a $500 cash bond and is due next in court Aug. 11.

After pleading not guilty at the outset of the case, Jacob Huffhines on May 5 pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm as a felon and possession with intent to distribute more than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of marijuana. Three other felonies, including a second possession with intent to distribute more than 10 kilograms of marijuana, are to be dismissed but may still be considered for sentencing.

The same day Jacob Huffhines pleaded guilty, Tyler Huffhines pleaded guilty too. Tyler Huffhines is to be convicted of an identical marijuana selling offense and a felony count of misappropriating ID info in order to obtain money.

They are both due to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Nov. 18 by Judge Bruce Schroeder of the Kenosha County Circuit Court.