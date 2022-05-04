How to donate to the Crime Stoppers reward for arrest of Terry Jackson

RACINE — Those interested in donating money to the Crime Stoppers reward for the arrest of Terry L. Jackson Jr. may send a check cut to Crime Stoppers with the desired amount.
Address the letter, attention Chris Gable (AVP Branch Manager), at Johnson Bank, 6700 Washington Ave., Racine, WI 53406.
The check will then be deposited into the Crime Stoppers account.
Crime Stoppers is already offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Jackson, who is the suspect in the April homicide of Brittany Booker.
Jackson has ties to the Chicago area.
Any witnesses, or citizens with information can call U.S. Marshals Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Racine Police Investigator Lt. Hanns Freidel at 262-635-7761.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
Case history
At 9:29 a.m. on Sunday, April 24, RPD officers responded to the 1300 block of Villa Street in reference to a missing-person complaint; during the investigation, it was determined that a homicide had taken place. The victim was identified as Booker, 30, a mother of six.
Jackson is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He is believed to be armed and dangerous and the public is advised to not approach, Racine Police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said.
This incident is believed to be related to a February incident in the City of Racine resulting in serious injuries to the victims, Wilcox said. That incident resulted in Jackson having several warrants out for his arrest, one being for attempted homicide.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 2, 2022
Today's mugshots: May 2
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Robert L. Ford
Robert L. Ford, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle).
Leonardo Garcia
Leonardo (aka XX Low Dog) Garcia, Minneapolis, Minnesota, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Bryan C. Overstreet Jr.
Bryan C. Overstreet Jr., 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Angel J. Arteaga-Wenzlaff
Angel J. Arteaga-Wenzlaff, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, operating with restricted controlled substance in blood (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle).
Curtis Bates
Curtis Bates, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Scott D. Johnston
Scott D. Johnston, La Crosse, Wisconsin, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Ageo Machuca-Aguirre
Ageo Machuca-Aguirre, 200 block of Amanda Street, Burlington, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
Gloriana Martinez
Gloriana Martinez, 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, Racine, financial transaction card (fraudulent use less than $2,500).
David A. Ferrell
David A. Ferrell, 1200 block of LaSalle Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.